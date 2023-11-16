 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Odell Beckham Jr. doesn’t return in Week 11 vs. Bengals

Ravens WR Odell Beckham Jr. suffered an injury in Week 11. Here are the latest updates and fantasy football impact.

Odell Beckham Jr. #3 of the Baltimore Ravens makes a first down catch against DJ Turner II #20 of the Cincinnati Bengals during the fourth quarter of the game at M&amp;T Bank Stadium on November 16, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens are banged up against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night. Tight end Mark Andrews was ruled out for the game early on and quarterback Lamar Jackson was looked out on the sideline. Now, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has gone to the locker room for X-rays on his left shoulder.

Beckham Jr. has been the top wide receiver for Baltimore on Thursday. He has brought in four of his seven targets for 116 yards. His longest reception was for 51 yards, but that was where he took the big hit from Wilson chasing him down that caused the injury. If Andrews misses time due to his ankle injury, Beckham Jr. may be called upon to have an increased role in Baltimore’s passing attack.

Odell Beckham Jr. injury updates

Beckham was listed as questionable to return by the team, but with time dwindling in the fourth quarter, he never made it back to the field. His injury updates from the team’s post-game conference or at the start of next week will be important to monitor, as Baltimore could be down two pass-catchers if he misses next week’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

