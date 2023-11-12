Justin Jefferson injury: What status means for Week 10

WR Justin Jefferson was back at practice with the Minnesota Vikings this week. After a stint on the injured reserve list with a hamstring issue, the team opened the practice window for him this week, and he made an appearance as a limited participant at all three sessions.

Jefferson is officially questionable for Minnesota’s Week 10 contest against the New Orleans Saints. However, the team was downplaying his odds of suiting up for this one. Head coach Kevin O’Connell threw cold water on the idea by calling it “a little aggressive” for Jefferson to play this week, and the receiver himself said he wanted to be fully 100 percent before taking the field.

Betting and DFS implications for Week 10

The Vikings are 3.0-point underdogs against the Saints this week. I’d feel better about taking them if Jefferson does play, but with so much unknown on that offense — is the Josh Dobbs miracle going to work again this week? The Saints are a better pick here.

With Jefferson out, Jordan Addison should still a heavy target volume. But this is a tough matchup for receivers, as the Saints are tough on outside receivers, and he’s likely to see a healthy dose of Marshon Lattimore. Still, the targets should be there, so Addison’s fantasy value holds this week despite the matchup.