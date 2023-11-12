Ja’Marr Chase injury: What status means for Week 10

The Cincinnati Bengals may have to wait until Sunday to know for sure whether or not Ja’Marr Chase will play in Week 10. He’s dealing with a back injury that he suffered in last week’s game against the Bills after taking a fall in the third quarter. He missed practice on Wednesday, before working as a limited participant over the next two days.

Chase is officially questionable for the Bengals’ game against the Houston Texans.

Betting and DFS implications for Week 10

The Bengals are six-point favorites this week, according to DraftKings Sportsbook, going up against a Houston team that’s got an even longer list of injuries. But Cincinnati is going to be without Tee Higgins this week, so if Chase can’t play, that’s going to make it roll with them as 6.0-point favorites.

If Chase ends up playing, he’ll have his usual fantasy value, especially with Higgins out. Though, I’d be somewhat cautious and look to see if the team or beat writers are saying anything about potential limitations on him given the back injury.

Tyler Boyd’s stock is up this week. He already had a favorable matchup against a Texans team that doesn’t defend the slot well. But with Higgins out and Chase potentially out or limited, Boyd’s primed for a huge week.