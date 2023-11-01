Dameon Pierce not practicing ahead of Week 9 vs. Buccaneers

Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce did not practice on Wednesday ahead of the Texan’s Week 9 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Pierce is dealing with an ankle injury, and his status for this weekend’s game is not yet determined.

Fantasy football implications for Week 9

Pierce’s backup is Devin Singletary, who came to Houston from Buffalo ahead of the 2023 season. Pierce has seen significantly more action than Singletary this season, though they have both played in all seven of the Texans’ games.

In their latest game against the Panthers, Pierce had 12 carries for 46 yards, and Singletary had 10 carries for 30 yards and another two receptions for 13 yards. Singletary has been seeing an increase in workload as the season goes on, and should not have any issues picking up the slack in the backfield if Pierce is out or on a snap count on Sunday.