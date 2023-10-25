 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Jerome Ford listed as questionable ahead of Week 8 vs. Seahawks

Ford expected to miss time, Kareem Hunt will take over as lead back.

By Grace McDermott Updated
Cleveland Browns v Indianapolis Colts Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Friday PM update: Ford is officially listed as questionable for Sunday’s game. He looked surprisingly healthy at Friday’s practice, so now there is a real possibility that Ford will suit up on Sunday.

Friday update: Ford is back at practice on Friday. While this is a good sign for him, it is still unlikely that he will play this week. Cleveland could list him as questionable, but the assumption is still that he will miss this week’s game.

Thursday update: Ford didn’t practice on Thursday as expected, per Scott Petrak. We will likely see both Pierre Strong and Kareem Hunt get work in his likely absence this week, but Hunt is the better fantasy option.

Wednesday update: Ford is expected to miss 1-2 weeks with an ankle sprain, but the Browns do not plan on placing him on IR.

Cleveland Browns running back Jerome Ford sustained a high ankle sprain in Week 7 against the Indianapolis Colts. He is in a walking boot and is expected to miss several weeks. The Browns face the Seattle Seahawks in Week 8 and the Arizona Cardinals in Week 9.

Fantasy football implications for Week 8

With Ford out, we can expect Kareem Hunt to take over the run game. He already did to an extent last week — while Ford had more rushing yards, Hunt scored two touchdowns and finished with 10 carries for 31 yards. Now that he’s not splitting carries with Ford, we can expect Hunt to have a breakout week against the Seahawks.

However, Seattle has a solid run defense, allowing just 3.5 yards per carry for opposing running backs. Quarterback Deshaun Watson is considered day to day with a rotator cuff strain, and backup PJ Walker will start if Watson cannot.

More From DraftKings Network