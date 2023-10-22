Aaron Jones is ACTIVE for Week 7 vs. Denver Broncos

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones is active today for their Week 7 matchup against the Denver Broncos. Jones returns after missing one game before their bye week. He also missed Week 2 and Week 3 before returning for their Week 4 matchup and rushing five times for 18 yards. A hamstring injury that he suffered in Week 1 has continued to bother him.

It’s been clear that this Packers offense needs the versatile running back. He was able to ice the game in the 4th quarter of Week 1 with the long touchdown catch. The Packers don’t have that outside of him right now. Jones did not look good against the Detroit Lions when he returned from the two week hiatus. It seemed like he could still be hurt and that was probably the case as he missed the following week.

Jones should start in your fantasy lineups if you have him today. Sometimes it’s easier waiting a week or two you need to see guys get back to game speed. But I expect Jones to be fine in this return. Letting him sit before the bye week was crucial for his recovery and he should have his normal role for this offense.