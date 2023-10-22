Packers RB Aaron Jones injury: What status means for Week 7

We haven’t seen much from Aaron Jones this season. The Green Bay Packers running back hurt his hamstring in the first week of the season and has been, mostly, on the shelf since then, save for a brief, ineffective attempt to return in Week 4. But he’s got a chance of suiting up again this week when the Packers travel to face the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

Jones is officially listed as questionable on this week’s injury report, but he was practicing this week in a limited role for all three sessions. While that’s good news, he may end up being a game-time decision for the Packers on Sunday.

Betting and DFS implications for Week 7

The Packers are slight favorites here, 1.5 points. Jones’ presence, if his fully healthy, would certainly help Green Bay here as the Broncos have been one of the league’s worst run defenses this season. Plus, backup AJ Dillion hasn’t proven to be all that effective as a rusher this season, so far.

The matchup gives Jones RB1 potential in your DFS lineups, but I’m a little cautious about how effective he’ll be given how much this injury has bothered him so far this season. Still, I think he’s worth starting, if he can play this week. If not, Dillion is a solid RB2 option. He’d be an RB1, but he still hasn’t been able to muster more than 3.8 yards per carry in a game this season. But this would definitely be the week where that could happen. Breece Hall of the Jets had 177 yards against the Broncos in Week 5, and Khalil Herbert of the Bears topped 100 yards the week before that.