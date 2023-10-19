Trevor Lawrence injury: What status means for Week 7

The Jacksonville Jaguars are getting prepared to face off against the New Orleans Saints on Thursday Night Football, but they could be without their starting QB Trevor Lawrence. He suffered a knee injury in a Week 6 in the teams 37-20 win over the Indianapolis Colts. According to NFL Insider Adam Schefter, the Jaguars are expected to work out Lawrence before the game, but if he can’t go, the team will start backup C.J Beathard instead.

Jaguars will work out quarterback Trevor Lawrence before tonight’s game to determine whether or not he can play versus the Saints with his knee sprain, per source. “It could easily be a game time decision,” source added. If Lawrence cannot play, C.J. Beathard would start. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 19, 2023

Lawrence is completing 67 percent of his passes this season for 1,439 yards with seven touchdowns and three interceptions. If he can’t go and the team turns to Beathard, this will be his first significant action since 2020, when he started several games for the San Francisco 49ers. Beathard played in six games that year and completed 63 percent of his passes for 787 yards and six touchdowns.

Betting and DFS implications for Week 7

Even if Lawrence can go, he likely won’t be 100 percent and might be compromised. You may want to look at starting another QB if you have one. Right now, Lawrence is projected to get 15 points this week, which puts him around 14th amongst quarterbacks. Another factor against him is that the Saints defense can be a stingy unit at times. They rank sixth in the league against the pass, allowing an average of 197 yards per game through the air. It may be best to sit Lawrence this week should he play. You may also want to take the under on his passing numbers and touchdowns as well if you're betting with DraftKings Sportsbook.