Bengals WR Tee Higgins limited at practice Wednesday ahead of Week 6

Cincinnati Bengals WR Tee Higgins was limited at practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 6 vs. the Seattle Seahawks. Higgins is dealing with a rib injury that held him out of the Bengals’ win over the Arizona Cardinals last week. Higgins is still being considered day-to-day despite returning to practice, which is a good sign he could be close to returning. We’re going to break down the fantasy football and betting implications.

Fantasy football impact: Bengals WR Tee Higgins

With Higgins limited, it’s still unclear if he’ll be back this week. Higgins likely enters this Sunday as questionable or doubtful to play. The fact he’s getting in a limited practice is encouraging, but rib injuries are tricky. It’s about pain management along with trying to mitigate the chance of re-injury, which is high in the NFL.

If Higgins returns this week, he could be on a snap count. If Higgins remains out, Ja’Marr Chase should continue to see heavy volume while Tyler Boyd and Trenton Irwin would continue to see more snaps/targets. Irwin, not Boyd, was the big benefactor last week vs. the Cardinals. Irwin had eight catches on 10 targets for 60 yards. Boyd had six catches for 39 yards. Both were decent PPR FLEX plays last week. That could hold vs. the Seahawks this week if Higgins sits.

Betting implications

If Higgins is out, I think we can ride Chase props for a second straight week. QB Joe Burrow looks as healthy as he has been this season. Burrow should keep force-feeding Chase, so his receptions prop makes sense. You could also look at RB Joe Mixon a bit if the Bengals are going to build a lead vs. Seattle. Irwin’s receptions prop would be in play if Higgins sits again.