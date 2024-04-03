Best MLB bets for Wednesday, April 3

Baseball season is underway and the MLB is back with a loaded 15-game slate on Wednesday, April 3. Every team being scheduled to compete, weather permitting, provides a plethora of bets to choose from. With that in mind, here are our favorite MLB bets for Wednesday, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Teddy Ricketson’s 2024 MLB Best Bets record: 10-2

MLB bets: Wednesday April 3

Chicago Cubs -1.5 (+114)

I took this bet on Tuesday, and the Cubs beat the Rockies 12-2. So far in this series, Chicago has outscored Colorado 17-2. The Cubs will start Luke Little, while the Rockies counter with Cal Quantrill. This pitching matchup favors Colorado on paper, but Chicago is swinging a hot bat. I think that the Cubs will win this game, and the Rockies haven’t lost by fewer than four runs yet this year.

Houston Astros Moneyline (-142)

Believing in the Astros this season has been tough. They began the 2024 campaign getting swept in a four-game series by the New York Yankees. They have split the first two games of this series, with the Toronto Blue Jays winning 10-0 in game one and losing 2-1 on Tuesday. Cristian Javier should be able to keep the Blue Jays lineup at bay enough that the Astros pick up a much-needed series win on Wednesday.

NRFI Pirates vs. Nationals (-105)

To begin the season, the Pirates haven’t scored a run in the first inning in any of their first five games and have only allowed a first-inning run in one game. The Nationals haven’t scored nor had a run scored on them in the first inning of any of their four games to begin the season. Both of these teams have taken time to settle into their respective games this season, so I’m taking NRFI on Wednesday.