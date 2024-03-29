Best MLB player prop bets for Friday, March 29

Opening Day has come and gone and the MLB is back in action on Friday, March 29. Two rainouts from Thursday are being made up on Friday, pushing the baseball slate up to 10 games. This gives ample player prop options for bettors heading into the weekend.

With that in mind, here are our favorite player prop bets for Friday’s MLB schedule, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Teddy Ricketson’s 2024 MLB Player Prop record: 3-3

MLB player prop bets: Friday, March 29

Ozzie Albies, under 1.5 total bases (-175)

Albies remains Atlanta’s starter at second base. The Braves played with his spot in the order last year so it could be either second behind Ronald Acuna Jr. or fifth or below. Regardless, Albies has a tough matchup against Zach Wheeler to begin the season. He heads into Thursday just 8-47 (.170) against the Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher. This is a risky bet in that Wheeler could be in for a shorter outing since its his first of the year, but Albies should still finish with fewer than two total bases.

Logan Allen, under 5.5 strikeouts (-145)

Shane Bieber got the Opening Day nod for the Cleveland Guardians and struck out 11 Oakland Athletics. Allen takes the mound for the second game of the series, but 5.5 strikeouts seems a little high for the southpaw. He started 24 games as a rookie last season and punched out at least six batters in only six of them. Allen faced Oakland in mid-June and struck out five batters in four innings of work. I think he finishes with five or fewer on Friday.

Eugenio Suarez, over 0.5 hits (-210)

The Arizona Diamondbacks won 16-1 on Opening Day against the Colorado Rockies. Fourteen of the D-Backs’ 16 runs were scored in the third inning, and Suarez joined in on the fun with two hits and two RBI. The Arizona third baseman will face Colorado starter Cal Quantrill on Friday and is 5-12 against him in his career. Suarez should use the momentum from Opening Day and tally at least one hit on Friday.