What does Doc Rivers bring to the Bucks?

The Bucks made a sudden move to fire head coach Adrian Griffin on Tuesday, with Doc Rivers coming in to pick up the baton. Mike Golic Jr. and Mike Golic Sr. were joined by Oddball’s Amin Elhassan to discuss why the change went down and what it could mean for Milwaukee.

Amin was on The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz on Wednesday as well, breaking down what went wrong for Adrian Griffin. Most importantly, Amin says Griffin lost the locker room and no matter how good you are, there’s no coming back from that. Amin says the Bucks’ record was a deodorant for a team that wasn’t right. So he says the Bucks made the tough, but necessary, decision to move on from the first-year head coach.

But GoJo wants to know what Doc Rivers will bring to Milwaukee, returning to the sidelines after only half a season in the broadcast booth with ESPN. Amin points out that Rivers was brought in by the Bucks after the team lost in the In-Season Tournament as a consultant to help the development of Griffin, a role originally filled by Terry Stotts before he left the organization. So there is a little bit of awkwardness and tension there. However, Doc comes in with credibility. Amin liked what Shaq had to say on TNT when the hiring was first reported, somewhat awkwardly, on Tuesday night.

"For so long, he's been surviving off that one championship so I would like to see him get another one." @SHAQ on the Bucks hiring of Doc Rivers pic.twitter.com/VKEZ3Fo9Ii — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 24, 2024

Amin says there is a level of creditability players respond to when someone like Doc walks in the door. He says Doc having won a championship, having coached veteran teams and having a voice — which Amin says is a major difference between a first-time coach and a veteran coach — makes a difference. Amin says Doc will come in with a clear vision and a clear plan, and the players as a result will buy in. It will also help, Amin says, that Doc will walk in with some inner knowledge of the Bucks thanks to his time as a consultant. Amin says it’s not the same as if someone like Mark Jackson had been hired with no prior knowledge of the inner workings of this team.

Meanwhile, Senior asks Amin for his thoughts on Tuesday’s trade which sent Terry Rozier to the Heat in exchange for package including Kyle Lowry. Amin thinks this move does a lot for the Heat. He thinks Lowry will probably be traded by the Hornets before the deadline or he’ll just end up getting bought out. As far as Rozier goes, he thinks Rozier gives them another point-of-contact defensive player. Amin points out that Rozier made his bones in the NBA as an on-ball defensive guard. He may have had aspirations for more, and got to shoot as much as he wanted once he signed with Charlotte. But Amin says it’s only so long before you get tired of losing. So, Rozier comes in and gives the Heat someone at the point of dribble who is a great defensive player as well as a spark offensively. Amin notes that the Heat are in the middle of the pack offensively and have struggled even when they have their full complement of players. Rozier gives them not only another shooting option, but someone who can create their own offense. But Amin isn’t expecting him to be 23 PPG Terry Rozier. He’s expecting Rozier to focus on the defensive end and provide an offensive spark for the Heat when needed.

Meanwhile, the Lions are in their first NFC Championship Game in 33 years and GoJo and Senior played some 1991 trivia to celebrate. And while you can Come As You Are, it’s still possible to get some answers wrong. Don’t worry, though, Senior — you’re still Even Better Than The Real Thing.

You may have gotten the answer wrong, but don’t worry @golic, you’re still Even Better Than The Real Thing. #1991 #U2 #Nirvana pic.twitter.com/RJwqsc9GrT — DraftKings Network (@DKNetwork) January 24, 2024

