Get ready for kickoff with GoJo and Golic!

Are you ready for some football?

After debuting their new show last week, the Golics hit the road for three hours of non-stop football talk on September 7 from 4-7 p.m. ET with GoJo and Golic: Kickoff in Kansas City! Mike Golic Jr. and Mike Golic Sr. will preview the upcoming season LIVE from Arrowhead Stadium with a host of expert guests.

Andrew Hawkins will stop by to break down the best NFL receivers, what the AFC West will look like and if the Bengals have what it takes to win it all. Ross Tucker and Jessie Coffield will take you through all the off-season moves, and Femi Abebefe and Michael Lombardi from The GM Shuffle will break down the madness that was the running back market.

Shaun King will also join the show to provide some fun betting nuggets and futures picks, while former Chiefs player Art Still will stop by the set to chat all things Kansas City, including his favorite food in the area. Plus, Pete Sweeney from Arrowhead Pride will give us the lowdown on the Chiefs' outlook for the year, including if this is perhaps the start of a dynasty.

And the Golics will deliver their spiciest season-long takes.

Watch the show on Samsung TV Plus and DraftKingsNetwork.com as well as the DraftKings YouTube page and follow Mike Golic Sr. on X at @golic and Mike Golic Jr. on at @mikegolicjr. And while you’re at it, be sure to follow DraftKings Network on X (Twitter) for programming updates, show recaps, breaking news, and can’t-miss moments from all of our shows!

