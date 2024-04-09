Fantasy Basketball Picks Today: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for April 10

Wednesday delivers a six-game slate, with 10 of 12 teams in action tonight being on the second leg of a back-to-back set. DraftKings continues to offer huge tournaments for DFS players and below are some of my favorite targets at each position.

Guard

Stud

This is a very reasonable price tag for Gilgeous-Alexander. The MVP’s salary peaked at $10,900 on DraftKings this season and every game is crucial for the Thunder right now if they want to secure a top-two seed in the West. Gilgeous-Alexander ranks fourth in the NBA in usage rate this season (31.4%) and in his return from a four-game absence last night, the Kentucky product erupted for 61.75 DKFP in a win over the Kings.

On tap for Wednesday is a prime spot for Gilgeous-Alexander, with him hosting the Spurs, who rank third in pace and 23rd in defensive efficiency. The guard has recorded at least 56 DKFP in two of his three matchups with San Antonio and is a compelling spend for this six-game slate.

Other Options: Luka Doncic ($12,800), Damian Lillard ($9,200, if Giannis Antetokounmpo is out), Immanuel Quickley ($8,600, if active)

Value

Goodwin remains far too cheap for his current role with the tanking Grizzlies. The veteran posted a double-double of 42.25 DKFP last night vs. the Spurs and is generating 35.1 DKFP in his last six starts. During this time, Goodwin has logged 34.6 minutes per game and has seen a 20.8% usage rate.

Plus, this is a much better matchup than expected vs. the Cavs. While Cleveland ranks seventh in defensive rating for the season, they have been dreadful on that side of the ball as of late, ranking 27th in defensive rating over their last 10 games. Goodwin should effortlessly exceed five times value in this spot and is one of the best values on the slate at this sub $6K salary.

Other Options: Gary Trent Jr. ($6,400), Scottie Pippen Jr. ($5,900), Tyus Jones ($5,900), Patrick Beverley ($4,900, if Antetouknmpo is out)

Forward

Stud

The Magic and Bucks are currently fighting for the No.2 seed in the East and after Wednesday, they will play each other once again Sunday to close out the regular season. The season series between these two clubs is currently at one game apiece and defeating Milwaukee tonight would be massive for Orlando’s chances of taking the two-seed. Banchero is leading the Magic with a 29.7% usage rate this season and he has been excellent against the Bucks, amassing 45.9 DKFP per game in those first two matchups.

Milwaukee ranks sixth in pace and Banchero should add another strong performance against the Bucks with plenty at stake.

Other Options: Jimmy Butler ($8,200), RJ Barrett ($7,800), Khris Middleton ($7,600, if Antetokounmpo is out)

Value

Before struggling in last night’s blowout loss to the Mavs with only 21.75 DKFP, Williams had surpassed 30 DKFP in six of his previous seven games. The veteran has received 34.9 minutes per game since joining the Hornets’ first unit five games ago and should get back on track in this plus matchup vs. the Hawks, who rank seventh in pace and 27th in defensive efficiency.

Williams should rebound with at least 30 DKFP in this strong spot and could get overlooked after a disappointing Tuesday.

Other Options: GG Jackson ($6,600), De’Andre Hunter ($6,000, if Jalen Johnson is out), Sandro Mamukelashvili ($4,500), Julian Champagnie ($4,500)

Center

Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs at Oklahoma City Thunder, $11,500

If Wembanyama isn’t rested with this being the Spurs' second game in two nights, the rookie will have a massive ceiling on Wednesday. The Thunder are most vulnerable to big men and Wembanyama has proved that this season, recording 55 and 71.75 DKFP in his last two meetings with the club.

Plus, San Antonio remains without Devin Vassell (head) and Jeremy Sochan (ankle), and with these two players off the court, Wembanyama is generating a whopping 1.8 DKFP per minute. If available, the blossoming superstar must be a player you must have some shares of Wednesday night.

Other Options: Bam Adebayo ($8,500), Chet Holmgren ($7,200)

Value

Trey Jemison, Memphis Grizzlies at Cleveland Cavaliers, $4,300

With Jaren Jackson Jr. (quad) remaining sidelined, Jemison is an elite punt at this cheap salary. The 23-year-old has started in place of Jackson Jr. for the last five contests the big man has missed and with the starting job, Jemison has supplied 30.2 DKFP in 31 minutes per game with a 20.3% usage rate.

Going against this struggling Cavs’ defense that ranks 27th in defensive rating over their last 10 games, Jemison has a ceiling near 40 DKFP.

Other Options: Bobby Portis ($6,700, if Antetokounmpo is out), Clint Capela ($6,500), Wendell Carter Jr. ($5,300), Bruno Fernando ($4,100, if Johnson is out)

