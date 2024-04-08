DraftKings Fantasy Golf Picks: The Masters Tournament Predictions, Preview

The PGA TOUR heads to Augusta, Georgia this week for the 88th edition of The Masters Tournament. Iconic Augusta National Golf Club will be the host, and measures as a 7,545-yard par 72 with Bentgrass greens.

The field this year will consist of 89 players, with the top 50 and ties making the 36-hole cut.

Below, I have outlined three of my favorite DraftKings plays for the week.

Set your DraftKings fantasy golf lineups here: $4M Fantasy Golf Millionaire [$1M to 1st]

Scottie Scheffler ($12,100)

There probably is not much that needs to be said here, but I am going to say it anyway. Maybe as recently as three months ago, there was supposedly a “Big Three” in golf, consisting of Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm. There is no longer any such thing, as Scheffler is now the “Big Me,” as Kendrick Lamar so eloquently stated. No one on the planet right now comes close to Scheffler, and both the numbers and eye test bare that out.

Over the past 12 months, the World No. 1 has gained 204.4 strokes from tee-to-green across 83 measured rounds, which obviously ranks No. 1 in this field. Xander Schauffele, who sits second in that time frame, has gained 110.1 strokes. The talent gap between Scheffler and the field right now is approaching peak-Tiger levels.

So far in 2024, Scheffler has seven top-10s in eight starts, which include two wins and two additional top-three finishes across his past five. He won the Masters in 2022 in dominant fashion, and then followed that up with a T10 in his title defense last year. It’s hard to imagine him not sitting within two-to-three strokes of the lead come Sunday evening.

There are plenty of strong plays littered throughout the $7k range this week, so there’s very little excuse to not roster Scheffler in both cash games and GPP’s alike.

Shane Lowry ($8,000)

Anytime we get to major season, Lowry becomes someone we must keep our eye on. His game was tailor-made for major-championship golf, and he’s really taken a liking to Augusta over these past few years. The Irishman opened his career missing three of his first four cuts at the Masters, but since 2021 he’s really turned that around, finishing T25 or better in three of his past four starts, including a T3 back in 2022.

Overall, he’s having quite a strong 2024 season, finishing T4 and T3 in two starts during the Florida swing, while ranking fourth in SG: Tee-to-Green and seventh in SG: Total over his past 16 rounds.

Lowry could easily be $500 more expensive than he is this week, making him quite a strong value.

Russell Henley ($7,200)

Henley is coming off his third T4 finish of the season last week at the Valero Texas Open, where he was absolutely dialed in with his irons. The 34-year-old gained 7.7 strokes on approach at TPC San Antonio, while also gaining in each of the other three strokes gained categories as well. He’ll now return back to his home state of Georgia for his eighth career start at the Masters, an event that’s treated him well in the past.

Henley posted a career-best T4 finish at Augusta last year, and has finished inside the top 31 in each of his past previous five starts before 2023. The key to having success at Augusta is keeping the ball in the fairway and hitting greens in regulation, both of which are staples of Henley’s game.

He will likely be popular after last week’s finish, but this $7,200 price tag is simply too cheap for his upside.

