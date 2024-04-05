Fantasy Basketball Picks Today: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for April 5

We have a 10-game slate tonight, but we shall call it the Memphis Slate, as they will likely only have eight players tonight. In addition, there is value galore from other teams, so this puzzle has morphed into a spider web. The MIN/PHO and UTA/LAC games are off the main slate. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Cade Cunningham, Jaren Jackson Jr., Kyle Kuzma, Jaylen Brown, Derrick White and Devin Vassell are out. Giannis Antetokounmpo ($12,000), Zion Williamson ($8,800), Myles Turner ($6,400) and Keldon Johnson ($5,500) are questionable. Keep track of all the pertinent injury updates at DK Live.

As for back-to-backs, DAL, GSW, HOU, LAC, MIA, NYK and SAC played last night. DET and MEM play tomorrow.

DraftKings Sportsbook has no game with a total of at least 240. There is one game with a total below 210 - ORL/CHA (205.5). There are three double-digit favorites - ORL -12 over CHA, NOP -11.5 over SAS and MIL -15 over TOR. There are three games within two points - WAS -2 over POR, CHI -1.5 over NYK and MEM -1 over DET. There are two home dogs - CHA and HOU. Log into DK Sportsbook for the updates.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $150K Micro-Max [$25K to 1st, 150 Entry Max]

Guard

Stud

CJ McCollum, New Orleans Pelicans vs. San Antonio Spurs ($8,100) - Brandon Ingram has missed the last seven games. Over that span, McCollum has played at least 35 minutes in all with four over 40. The usage rate has been at least 28 percent and he’s scored at least 40 DKFP in five of those contests, which includes a 50.75 and 60.5-DKFP performance. Zion Williamson is now questionable tonight. On the season, McCollum has seen a 7.9 percent usage bump with both Ingram and Williamson off the court. The matchup is a good one, as the Spurs have been playing at the third-fastest pace over the last 10 games and have boosted the FPPM to point guards by 2.93 percent.

Other Options - Luka Doncic ($12,800), Jalen Brunson ($9,300), Damian Lillard ($8,900) if Giannis is out, Jordan Poole ($7,400),

Value

Payton Pritchard, Boston Celtics vs. Sacramento Kings ($4,600) – Derrick White and Jaylen Brown are out tonight. Pritchard probably won’t start, but he should still see a boost in playing time. There has been only game this season in which both White and Brown were out at the same time. In that contest, Pritchard played 35 minutes off the bench and contributed 43.75 DKFP. When Pritchard has received playing time, he has produced. In the five games after the 43.75-DKFP game, he scored at least 30 DKFP in all while playing at least 33 minutes in four of those contests.

Other Options - Tre Jones ($5,900), Marcus Sasser ($5,100), Jordan Goodwin ($4,600), Malachi Flynn ($4,500), Sam Hauser ($4,400), Cason Wallace ($4,400), Julian Champagnie ($4,400), Jared Butler ($4,200), Dyson Daniels ($4,000)

Forward

Stud

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics vs. Sacramento Kings ($9,700) – Tatum has been relatively consistent on the season, despite losing a smidge of usage from the offseason acquisitions. You can pretty much Sharpie him in for around 40 to 50 DKFP on a nightly basis. Expectations should be slightly elevated now with both Brown and White out tonight. With both of them off the court this season, Tatum has seen a 5.59 percent usage bump to 36.46 percent.

Other Options - Giannis Antetokounmpo ($12,000) if he plays, Bam Adebayo ($8,700), DeMar DeRozan ($8,400), RJ Barrett ($7,600), Khris Middleton ($7,500), Josh Hart ($7,400), Draymond Green ($6,400), GG Jackson ($6,000)

Value

Maozinha Pereira, Memphis Grizzles vs. Detroit Pistons ($3,100) – The Grizzlies will likely only have eight players tonight. On the season, he’s averaging 0.99 DKFP per minute in a miniscule sample size of 55 minutes. On March 30th, he received 29 minutes and put up 28 DKFP. He’s priced near the minimum and could see somewhere close to 28 minutes in this one.

Other Options - Corey Kispert ($5,900), PJ Washington ($5,700), Jabari Walker ($5,500), Jake LaRavia ($4,500), Aaron Wiggins ($4,500), Julian Champagnie ($4,400), Chimezie Metu ($4,400), Haywood Highsmith ($4,300), Tosan Evbuomwan ($4,200), Sandro Mamukelashvili ($4,000), Lamar Stevens ($3,900), Anthony Gill ($3,700)

Center

Stud

Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs at New Orleans Pelicans ($11,000) - We have never seen the likes of Wembanyama for both real life and fantasy. He’s a three-level scorer who has guard-like handles in a 7-foot-4 frame. He has the agility to guard on the perimeter while protecting his basket like a momma bear and dishing out dimes like Oprah Winfrey. He’s a rookie and is already on the precipice of breaking fantasy basketball. Over the last three games, he’s put up 75.25, 63.75 and 83 DKFP while garnering a usage rate of 39.6, 41.5 and 42.4 percent! One of those games consisted of 40 points, 20 rebounds and seven assists while another was 23 points, 15 rebounds, eight assists and nine blocks! He faces a New Orleans team that he put up over 50 DKFP in two prior meetings. But those were when Wemby was playing fewer than 30 minutes a night and garnering a usage rate in the 20s.

Other Options - Giannis Antetokounmpo ($12,000) if he plays, Deandre Ayton ($8,000), Chet Holmgren ($7,300), Jalen Duren ($7,000), Kelly Olynyk ($6,900), Draymond Green ($6,400)

Value

Lamar Stevens, Memphis Grizzlies vs. Detroit Pistons ($3,900) – Stevens is averaging a respectable 0.98 DKFP per minute in 372 minutes with the Grizzlies. With all of the injuries, he could get close to 30 in this one. Over the last five games, he received at least 20 minutes in all and contributed at least 20 DKFP in four of those contests. The usage rate was in the 16 to 24 percent range.

Other Options - Brook Lopez ($5,900), PJ Washington ($5,700), Jabari Walker ($5,500), Wendell Carter Jr. ($5,300), Chimezie Metu ($4,400), Tristan Vukcevic ($4,200), Sandro Mamukelashvili ($4,000), Anthony Gil ($3,700), Trey Jemison ($3,200)

