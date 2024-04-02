Fantasy Basketball Picks Today: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for April 3

Wednesday presents an eight-game slate for DFS players. DraftKings continues to offer huge tournaments for DFS players and below are some of my favorite targets at each position.

Guard

Stud

Murray has been displaying a massive ceiling with Trae Young (finger) sidelined, exceeding 50 DKFP in five of his past seven starts, including three efforts north of 60 DKFP. Murray averaged a 29.5% usage rate for the month of March – which is a huge upgrade from his 25.7% average for the season – and on the menu for Wednesday is a Pistons’ club, that ranks 26th in defensive efficiency.

In this juicy spot, Murray should stuff the stat sheet for at least 50 DKFP.

Other Options: Anthony Edwards ($9,400), Cade Cunningham ($8,600, if active), Derrick White ($7,600, if Jaylen Brown is out)

Value

Henderson has received huge volume with Anfernee Simons (knee) on the shelf, logging 38 minutes per game in his last two starts, lifting the former to 37 DKFP per game during this stretch. With Simons remaining unavailable Wednesday, Henderson should continue to garner a massive workload vs. a Hornets’ defense that ranks dead last in efficiency this season. With Simons off the court this season, Henderson’s usage has increased 3.7 percentage points to a team-high 30.1% and he has provided 1.1 DKFP per minute.

Combine Henderson’s elite current role with this tremendous matchup, and he should easily outperform this salary.

Other Options: Dalano Banton ($6,900), Jaden Ivey ($6,100, if Cunningham is out), Luke Kennard ($5,200), Patrick Beverley ($4,900, if Damian Lillard is out), Jordan Goodwin ($4,400)

Forward

Stud

Davis should dominate the Wizards on Wednesday. This season, Washington ranks first in pace, 28th in defensive efficiency, first in rebounds allowed and second in points in the paint allowed. To put a cherry on top, the Wizards are playing their second game in two nights. Davis destroyed Washington for 73.8 DKFP in his first meeting of the season with the team and the big man has topped 60 DKFP in three of his past six starts.

Davis should produce a huge fantasy score in this dream matchup and is a great piece to build around Wednesday.

Other Options: Jayson Tatum ($9,800, boost if Brown is out), Miles Bridges ($8,100, if active), Khris Middleton ($7,400, if Lillard is out), Jalen Johnson ($7,000, if no longer under a minutes limit)

Jabari Walker, Portland Trail Blazers at Charlotte Hornets, $4,900

Making his second straight start for Toumani Camara (ribs) – who is our for the rest of the season – Walker flirted with a double-double Monday and posted 37.75 DKFP in a brutal matchup vs. the Magic, who rank second in defensive efficiency this season. Walker logged a whopping 40 minutes in the one-point loss to Orlando and should see heavy playing time again Wednesday for this tanking Blazers’ team that is clearly looking to develop their younger players as the season winds down.

The 21-year-old collects 0.9 DKFP per minute this season and is one of the best values on the board against this Hornets’ defense which is the worst unit in the league in terms of efficiency. For the 14 instances he has logged at least 30 minutes this season, Walker is amassing 28.4 DKFP per game.

Other Options: Al Horford ($5,600, if Brown is out), Sam Hauser ($4,700, if Brown is out), Kris Murray ($4,600), Lamar Stevens ($4,100)

Center

Gobert is a viable spend in this great spot vs. the Raptors. On top of ranking 25th in defensive efficiency, Toronto is giving up the fifth most points in the paint this season and they are on the second leg of a back-to-back. The Raptors have had serious issues slowing down opposing big men with Jakob Poeltl (hand) on the shelf and Gobert should record a large double-double on Wednesday.

Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) remains unavailable and with the big man inactive this season, Gobert is generating 40.7 DKFP per game.

Other Options: Giannis Antetokounmpo ($11,800), Kristaps Porzingis ($7,900, boost if Brown is out)

Value

Watford is coming off a 26 DKFP performance vs. the Pacers on Monday and meets the club again on Wednesday. The big man has seen a stable role off the bench for the Nets recently, logging 25.4 minutes per game in his last five, which has translated into 27.1 DKFP per game for Watford. The 23-year-old is contributing 1.0 DKFP per minute with a 21.2% usage rate this season and is a safe bet for over 25 DKFP against this Indiana club that is allowing the most points in the paint this season.

Other Options: Clint Capela ($6,300), Wendell Carter Jr. ($5,400), Chimezie Metu ($4,300)

