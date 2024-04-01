Fantasy Basketball Picks Today: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for April 1

We have a six-game slate tonight. Desmond Bane is out. Jaylen Brown ($8,100), Kristaps Porzingis ($7,800) and Cade Cunningham ($8,300) are questionable. Keep track of all the pertinent injury updates at DK Live.

As for back-to-backs, BKN, CHA and CHI played last night. No teams play tomorrow.

DraftKings Sportsbook has no game with a total of at least 240. There is no game with a total below 210. There are three double-digit favorites - BOS -17 over CHA, IND -12.5 over BKN and ORL -16 over POR. There are two game within two points - DET -2 over MEM and NOP -1.5 over PHO. There are five home dogs - CHA, ORL, BKN, SAS and OKC. Log into DK Sportsbook for the updates.

Guard

Stud

Dejounte Murray, Atlanta Hawks at Chicago Bulls ($9,800) - Trae Young has missed the last 18 games. During that span, Murray has averaged 37.6 minutes, 26.1 points, 3.6 treys, 5.6 rebounds, 9.2 assists and 1.9 steals. The usage rate has been around 30 percent, up from the 26.3 percent number on the season. He has scored at least 40 DKFP in all but one with nine over 50, five over 60 and a high of 70.75. Now he faces a Bulls team that has been 22nd in defensive rating over the last 10 games while boosting the FPPM to point guards by 10.23 percent — the third-most generous mark in the league.

Other Options - CJ McCollum ($7,700), Cam Thomas ($7,100)

Value

Vasilije Micic, Charlotte Hornets vs. Boston Celtics ($5,600) – Since entering the starting lineup for Charlotte 14 games ago, Micic has averaged 31.8 minutes, 13.4 points, 1.2 treys, 2.6 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.0 steals. He’s gone for at least 20 DKFP in all but one with six over 30 and two over 40. He has really turned it up over the last three games, especially in the playmaking department, dishing out 13, eight, and 12 dimes. Micic has received 34, 33 and 36 minutes while putting up 33.75, 28 and 40.25 DKFP.

Other Options - Jalen Suggs ($5,300), Luke Kennard ($5,100)

Forward

Stud

Pascal Siakam, Indiana Pacers vs. Brooklyn Nets ($8,200) – It took some time for Siakam to get acclimated in Indiana, as Haliburton missed some games while the usage rate bounced around from the teens to the mid-20s. Since the middle of March, though, the usage rate has been over 30 percent in five of eight games, getting to as high as 39.5 percent. Not surprisingly, he’s put up over 50 DKFP in three of those contests. He does have three games in the 30-DKFP range as well, so the range of outcomes is wide. But, the matchup is a good one, as the Nets have boosted the FPPM to power forwards by 7.12 percent and Siakam has gone for at least 50 DKFP in three prior meetings against them.

Other Options - DeMar DeRozan ($8,500), Miles Bridges ($7,600)

Value

Grant Williams, Charlotte Hornets vs. Boston Celtics ($4,400) – Williams is often misunderstood. Maybe it’s due to his frame or 3-and-D role on the Celtics, but he does have an offensive bag. He averaged 18.8 points in college and displayed some things at times in Boston and Dallas. That said, surrounded by superstars, his offensive role was limited. Now in Charlotte, he has been afforded the opportunity to blossom, and bloom he has. Fine, that may be hyperbole, but he’s been given more freedom and responsibility, averaging 13.4 points in 29.8 minutes since he arrived in Charlotte. Over the last three games, he’s gone for 32.25, 28.5 and 36.25 DKFP. Those weren’t against cupcakes either - Clippers, Warriors and Cavaliers. Now he will try and get busy against his former team.

Other Options - Trendon Watford ($3,600), Maozinha Pereira ($3,200) if Aldama is out

Center

Stud

Jalen Duren, Detroit Pistons vs. Memphis Grizzlies ($7,200) - Duren is coming off a 54.75-DKFP game against Washington. In the five prior games, the fantasy production was all over the map - 30.75, 32, 18.25, 27.5 and 39.75. That was the meat of the sandwich, as he put up 61.25 DKFP against Toronto. The Raptors have boosted the FPPM to centers by the most in the league over the last 10 games while the Wizards are seventh. The Grizzlies are fifth. I’m not saying another 50 or 60-burger is on the menu, but it’s definitely a possibility.

Other Options - Jusuf Nurkic ($6,600)

Value

Jonas Valanciunas, New Orleans Pelicans vs. Phoenix Suns ($4,800) – JV was playing over 30 minutes a game early in the season, then the playing time slowly dissipated, reverting back to the career norms. Over the last 12 games, he’s received fewer than 20 minutes 10 times. Zion has been playing center while opposing teams play him off the court by going small. That shouldn’t be the case tonight against Nurkic and the Suns. JV probably won’t play 30 minutes, but somewhere in the mid-20s seems like a viable outcome. JV averages a more-than-respectable 1.22 DKFP per minute and, the last time he faced Phoenix back in January, he played 26 minutes and put up 34.75 DKFP.

Other Options - Grant Williams ($4,400), Brandon Clarke ($4,000), Trendon Watford ($3,600)

