DraftKings Fantasy Golf Picks: Valero Texas Open Predictions, Preview

The PGA TOUR stays in Texas for another week for the Valero Texas Open. TPC San Antonio will be the host and measures as a 7,438-yard par 72 with Poa Trivialis over-seeded greens.

Despite this being one week before The Masters, the field for this event is quite strong. Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa and Max Homa will all be teeing it up this week, along with defending champion, Corey Conners.

Below, I have outlined three of my favorite DraftKings plays for the week.

Set your DraftKings fantasy golf lineups here: PGA TOUR $700K Pitch + Putt [$200K to 1st]

Bet at a top rated Sportsbook! View the latest odds and bet online legally at a top rated Sportsbook! Place a bet now at DraftKings Sportsbook!* *Odds and lines are for illustrative purposes only. Bet at DraftKings Sportsbook

Corey Conners ($9,400)

With some bigger names in the field this week, Conners might go a decent bit overlooked, even though he’s the defending champion and a two-time winner of this event. Despite having not missed a cut, the Canadian has started the 2024 season a bit slow, posting zero top-10 finishes on the year.

However, he’s been coming on of late, having finished T18 and T13 in his last two starts at THE PLAYERS and API. Only Keith Mitchell ranks higher in SG: Ball-Striking than Conners does over the past 24 rounds, and only Mitchell and Victor Perez sit higher in SG: Approach in the same timeframe.

Conners’ history around TPC San Antonio is well-documented, as he won this event both last year and in 2019, while finishing no worse than T35 in his other three starts. You could make the argument based on his recent form and course history that Conners should be about $1,000 more expensive than he is this week, so I will gladly take the discount here.

Billy Horschel ($8,900)

After having a miserable 2023 season, Horschel has really rediscovered his game to begin this year. He finished T7 last week at the Houston Open, which was on the heels of a T12 at Valspar and T9 at the Cognizant Classic. Over his past 16 rounds, Horschel ranks 11th in this field in SG: Tee-to-Green and third in Total Strokes Gained, trailing only Hideki Matsuyama and Ludvig Aberg.

It’s been the ball-striking that’s caught fire for Billy Ho, as he’s gained 3.8 or more strokes in that department in three of his past four starts. In addition to his strong recent form, Horschel has elite course history at TPC San Antonio, having posted three top-four finishes and a T11 across seven starts this decade.

Horschel is absolutely rolling right now, and has deservedly gotten a bit of a price bump because of it, but remains a good play nonetheless.

Lucas Glover ($7,300)

After losing strokes putting in pretty much every event he’s played this season, Glover finally gained on the greens at the Valspar in his last start. Hopefully he can continue that this week at the Valero, because we know his elite tee-to-green game will be there. Glover ranks seventh in this field in that department over the past 48 rounds, including sitting third in SG: Approach in the same time frame. We caught a glimpse last Summer of what happens when Glover putts well; he wins. Twice in a row, in fact.

As for his prospects this week, Glover is quite familiar with TPC San Antonio, having made five career starts here with two top-18s and a T4 in that stretch. Among golfers who have played this course more than once, only Jordan Spieth, Corey Conners and Byeong Hun An have averaged more SG: Tee-to-Green per round than has Glover.

Glover has not been setting the world on fire so far in 2024, but he has finished T35 or better in four of his past five starts, with a T11 at Innisbrook his last time out. He offers a decent bit of safety here at this $7,300 price tag.

Set your DraftKings fantasy golf lineups here: PGA TOUR $700K Pitch + Putt [$200K to 1st]

The Crown Is Yours: Sign up for DraftKings and experience the ultimate host for games and betting experiences!

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and customer (my username is Lan1228) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.