Fantasy Basketball Picks Today: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for March 8

We have six games tonight. The MIL/LAL and HOU/POR games are off the main slate. Tyrese Maxey, Evan Mobley and Jalen Johnson are out. Jalen Brunson ($9,500) is questionable. Jordan Goodwin ($5,200) could play and start if Luke Kennard ($4,800) is out, but Goodwin was inactive the last two games and is on a 10-day contract. Keep track of all the pertinent injury updates at DK Live.

As for back-to-backs, MIA and MIN played last night. CHA and POR play tomorrow.

DraftKings Sportsbook has zero games with a total of at least 240. Two games are below 210 - ORL/NYK (205.5) and MIN/CLE (207.5). There is no double-digit favorite. There is no game within two points. There are three home dogs - PHI, NYK and MEM. Log into DK Sportsbook for the updates.

Guard

Stud

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Miami Heat ($10,500) – This is an interesting slate because, although there are six games, it feels smaller than that due to there being a few fantasy unfriendly environments. Last night, Luka Doncic was the most expensive player on the slate and I advocated for him wholeheartedly because he’s Luka Freaking Doncic and we could basically Sharpie 70+ DKFP into the ledger. Tonight, Shai is the most expensive player on the slate and has the highest projection, but he likely won’t make us shout and exalt his name. Shai is more like the metronome of fantasy, rhythmically and consistently producing those fantasy goodies. He has a 70-DKFP upside, but the more likely outcome is he finishes in the high-40s to mid-50s area. Luka is the Nvidia of fantasy while Shai is the 5% risk-free CD you can get from the bank.

Other Options - Anthony Edwards ($9,000), Brandon Ingram ($7,900), Brandon Miller ($7,000), Kelly Oubre Jr. ($6,200), Jordan Poole ($6,000)

Value

Vasilije Micic, Charlotte Hornets at Washington Wizards ($5,300) – Micic has started the last two games and received 36 and 29 minutes. He put up 35.75 and 25.5 DKFP in those contests while garnering a usage rate of 35.9 and 21.5 percent. The matchup is a juicy one, as the Wizards have been dead-last in defensive rating while playing at the fastest pace over the last 10 games. Washington has boosted the FPPM to shooting guards by 5.16%.

Other Options - Trey Murphy ($5,600), Duncan Robinson ($5,500), Josh Giddey ($5,100), Cole Anthony ($4,700)

Forward

Stud

Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis Grizzlies vs. Atlanta Hawks ($8,200) – Could JJJ finish with 25 DKFP? Absolutely. Could you put up a 50-burger? He’s gone for 58.25 and 60.75 DKFP in the last two games. He went for 26.5 and 49.5 DKFP in the prior two games, but he only played 30 minutes in the 26.5 game because of a blowout. In the other three contests, he received 37, 38 and 33 minutes. The most important numbers, though, are 36.1, 32.1, 33.5 and 40.7. Those are the usage rates JJJ has garnered in the last four games. With the plethora of injuries that have ravaged the Grizzlies, JJJ is literally THE guy.

Other Options - Anthony Edwards ($9,000), Miles Bridges ($8,400), Jaren Jackson Jr. ($8,200), Brandon Ingram ($7,900), Kyle Kuzma ($7,800), Jalen Williams ($7,100), Brandon Miller ($7,000), Deni Avdija ($6,700), Kelly Oubre ($6,200)

Value

Jake LaRavia, Memphis Grizzlies vs. Atlanta Hawks ($4,900) – As mentioned in the JJJ section, the Grizzlies are an injury-ravaged team. They could be without GG Jackson ($4,600) and Luke Kennard ($4,800) while Ziaire Williams has already been ruled out. Plus, we don’t know if Jordan Goodwin ($5,200) will play. Over the last two games, LaRavia has played 29 and 32 minutes while garnering usage rates of 25.6 and 28.3 percent. He’s put up 42.25 and 35 DKFP. A similar workload and usage rate should be in the offering again.

Other Options - Trey Murphy ($5,600), Duncan Robinson ($5,500), Isaac Okoro ($4,700), Caleb Martin ($4,500), Davis Bertans ($4,200)

Center

Stud

Rudy Gobert, Minnesota Timberwolves at Cleveland Cavaliers ($7,700) - Gobert has put up at least 40 DKFP in six of the last seven games. With Evan Mobley out the last one and a half games, Gobert has gone for 46 and 53 DKFP. He’s double-doubled in 13 of the last 14 games and has blocked at least two shots in nine of the last 10 games — six of those games with three and two with four. He’s received 40, 39, 41 and 42 minutes over the last four games. Minutes are gold and half the battle. Yo, Joe!

Other Options - Jaren Jackson Jr. ($8,200), Jarrett Allen ($7,900), Kyle Kuzma ($7,800)

Value

Bruno Fernando, Atlanta Hawks at Memphis Grizzlies ($4,400) – I’m not feeling the value at center today. If diving in this well, I guess Bruno would be the guy. A ringing endorsement, I know. The matchup isn’t great as Memphis has neutralized the FPPM to centers by 5.92%, are playing at the 21st-fastest pace, and has been the 11th-best defensive team over the last 10 games. That said, Fernando is averaging 1.02 DKFP per minute and has played 25 and 23 minutes over the last two contests.

