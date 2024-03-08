Fantasy Basketball Value Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Bargain Plays for March 8

It’s an east coast bias kind of night on DraftKings, as this evening’s six-game featured slate does not include the 10:00 p.m. ET tip-offs in Portland or Los Angeles. Don’t fret. There’s still more than enough value in the early games. You just have to know where to look.

Let’s dive in.

With Marvin Bagley III (back) sidelined for Wednesday’s loss to the Magic, the Wizards decided to start small with Corey Kispert ($4,400) inserted into the starting five. It’s possible Kispert will start again on Friday, yet that doesn’t mean Holmes won’t have a role as Washington’s last remaining big. Holmes logged 25.0 minutes off the bench against Orlando, racking up 12 points, five rebounds, two steals and 25.25 DKFP. Yes, the Hornets tend to play much smaller than the Magic, but this remains a tantalizing matchup for an asset priced this far below $4K. Not only does this contest own this slate’s highest implied total, but the Hornets are surrendering the sixth-most DKFP per game to opposing centers. Holmes’ size should allow him to dominate an under-sized Charlotte squad.

The Cavaliers will remain without three starters on Friday, with Max Strus (knee) once again joining Donovan Mitchell (knee) and Evan Mobley (ankle) on the sideline. In turn, that opens the door for Okoro to stay in Cleveland’s starting lineup — a role where he’s recently thrived. To wit, the former lottery pick has started each of the Cavaliers’ past four games. In that same stretch, Okoro is averaging 15.5 points and 28.8 DKFP per contest, contributing in every single statistical category. Okoro’s also logged at least 30.0 minutes in his last three appearances. If you really need to save some salary, you could take a chance with Georges Niang ($4,000) or Dean Wade ($3,800), yet Okoro seems like the best mix of ceiling and floor with a price tag below $5K.

I would be shocked if Hunter doesn’t find himself starting tonight’s tilt against the Grizzlies. Atlanta has been methodical in bringing back the former lottery pick from a mid-season injury, but with Jalen Johnson (ankle) now joining Trae Young (finger) and Onyeka Okongwu (toe) in street clothes, it doesn’t seem like the team has much choice. The kid gloves come all the way off on Friday in Memphis. It’s also not like Hunter’s play hasn’t been deserving of a bigger runway. Dating back to February 12, Hunter has translated a 23.5% usage rate into an eye-popping .675 true shooting percentage and 1.03 DKFP per minute — better than Johnson’s 1.01 DKFP across the same span of time. For all their faults, the Grizzlies do remain a top 10 defense in the league by points allowed per 100 possessions, but Hunter’s increased opportunity is more important than an underwhelming matchup.

