Fantasy Basketball Value Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Bargain Plays for March 6

Another day, another featured NBA slate with huge question marks. This time around, we’re waiting on clarity for Giannis Antetokounmpo ($11,500; Achilles), who is questionable after sitting out Monday’s loss to the Clippers. Aside from that? There’s five teams on the second night of a back-to-back. Isn’t that fun?

Let’s dive into the madness and try and find some values.

It’s insane to think we’ve reached a place where Dean Wade might be chalk on an eight-game slate, but welcome to March in the modern NBA. Injuries are once again pilling up for the Cavaliers, as Evan Mobley ($7,800; ankle) exited Tuesday’s win over the Celtics with a pretty significant looking sprain. I assume the former lottery pick will be joining Donovan Mitchell (knee) on the sideline for the foreseeable future. Enter Wade, who played hero against Boston, registering 20 points and six rebounds in the fourth quarter alone. The 27-year-old is a strong candidate to re-join Cleveland’s starting five on Wednesday, especially if Max Strus ($6,100; knee) misses his second straight contest. Isaac Okoro ($4,700) is another name to keep an eye on for the Cavaliers, as he’s exceeded 30.0 DKFP in each of the team’s last two games; however, Wade is slightly more viable due to his almost bare minimum price tag.

Speaking of teams hit hard by the injury bug, let’s break down the Jazz’s IR woes heading into Wednesday’s tilt with the Bulls. Utah has already ruled out leading scorer Lauri Markkanen (quad) and he’ll be joined on the pine by fellow bigs Taylor Hendricks (toe) and Walker Kessler (foot). Then there’s Keyonte George ($6,700; illness), who is questionable to suit up after logging just 5.5 minutes in Monday’s victory over Washington. If George sits, the Jazz would need two new starters, which would open the door for someone like Kris Dunn ($4,000) or Brice Sensabaugh ($3,400) to be viable. Still, I’ll just lean with the guy already in the starting five. Samanic drew his first start of the season versus the Wizards, logging 23.0 minutes and finishing with 17.0 DKFP. Was the performance underwhelming? Sure. However, he was just 2-for-9 from the field and he’s about the only interior option Utah has left at it’s disposal. I’m willing to give Samanic another chance — especially at this price.

Banton has always been an interesting prospect, with elite size for a lead guard. It’s simply that the former second-round pick hasn’t received much opportunity at the NBA level to stretch that impressive wingspan. At least, that was the case until this past Monday, when injuries forced Banton into the Blazers’ starting lineup. As you would expect, Banton did not shoot well against the Timberwolves — he was 1-for-6 from three and 35% from the field — yet that didn’t stop the 24-year-old from posting 32.75 DKFP in a career-high 33.3 minutes of action. Banton’s 30.5% usage rate was also second to only Anfernee Simons ($8,200). So long as Jerami Grant ($7,200; quad) and Matisse Thybulle ($4,000; hip) remain on the sideline Wednesday, I can’t see a reason why Banton wouldn’t have a similar role in a matchup with the Thunder.

