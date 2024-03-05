Fantasy Basketball Picks Today: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for March 6

Wednesday presents an eight-game slate. DraftKings continues to offer huge tournaments for DFS players and below are some of my favorite targets at each position.

Guard

Stud

Fox is a terrific option at this sub $9K salary. The guard is handling a career-high 31.2% usage rate this season and has eclipsed 50 DraftKings points in five of his past six starts. Plus, Fox meets a Lakers club he has been incredible against this season, averaging 53.9 DKFP per game in two matchups.

Both Los Angeles and Sacramento rank inside the top 12 in pace this season and this up-tempo setting is perfect for a fast guard like Fox. This game’s total is set at 238.5 points on the DraftKings Sportsbook - which is the highest of Wednesday night – and in totals of at least 235 points this season, Fox has surpassed 50 DKFP at a 53% clip.

Other Options: Dejounte Murray ($9,500), Damian Lillard ($9,200, if Giannis Antetokounmpo is out), Stephen Curry ($9,000), Darius Garland ($7,500), Collin Sexton (7,200, if Keyonte George is out)

Value

Dosunmu is a great mid-tier target in this superb spot vs. the Jazz, who are severely depleted right now and rank 25th in defensive efficiency for the season. The guard is fresh off a 33 DKFP outing against the Kings on Monday and is now amassing 34.8 DKFP per game in his last six starts.

Dosunmu has received a whopping 40.3 minutes per game during this span and his current salary simply doesn’t reflect this immense workload.

Other Options: D’Angelo Russell ($7,000), Jordan Clarkson ($6,800, boost if George is out), Caris LeVert ($6,000), Jordan Poole ($6,000), Sam Merrill ($4,800)

Forward

Banchero is in excellent form right now. After posting 48.75 DKFP vs. the Jazz last Thursday, the forward tallied 45 DKFP vs. the Pistons on Sunday. Banchero is leading the Magic with a career-high 29.7% usage rate this season and should put up another huge fantasy score vs. the Wizards.

With Washington leading the league in pace and ranking dead last in defensive efficiency, there is no better matchup in the league to attack. Banchero has produced 49.5 DKFP per game in his last two matchups with Washington and is underpriced for this type of upside.

Other Options: LeBron James ($9,800), Jaren Jackson Jr. ($7,800, if active), John Collins ($7,100)

Value

Kelly Oubre Jr., Philadelphia 76ers vs. Memphis Grizzlies, $5,500

Oubre Jr. is an easy choice with Joel Embiid (knee) and Tyrese Maxey (concussion) both sidelined. With the 76ers missing these two stars last night, Oubre Jr. didn’t start, but was the primary beneficiary for Philadelphia, pouring in 44 DKFP in 36 minutes off the bench. The wing is now supplying 41.9 DKFP per game for the three contests he has played without both Embiid and Maxey this season. Furthermore, with both Embiid and Maxey off the court this season, Oubre Jr. has garnered a team-high 28.4% usage rate, which is a massive 8.1 percentage point lift from his season average.

Oubre Jr. generates 1.0 DKFP per minute sans Embiid and Maxey and should destroy this low salary against the understaffed Grizzlies.

Other Options: Alex Caruso ($5,300), Andrew Wiggins ($5,200), Isaac Okoro ($4,700), John Konchar ($4,700, if starting)

Center

John Collins, Utah Jazz vs. Chicago Bulls, $7,100

With the Jazz extremely shorthanded in their front-court, Collins has to be considered. Lauri Markkanen (quad), Walker Kessler (foot) and Taylor Hendricks (toe) have all been ruled out. With Markkanen and Kessler inactive Monday, and Hendricks missing the second half, Collins flourished as the Jazz’s primary big man, posting 49.75 DKFP across 34.4 minutes vs. the Wizards.

The Jazz have no choice but to give Collins huge minutes again Wednesday and with Markkanen, Kessler and Hendricks off the court this season, Collins’ usage rate has risen 2.0 percentage points to 22%. His role could grow even further if Keyonte George (questionable, illness) joins Utah’s crowded inactive list, but nonetheless, Collins should surpass five-times value against this Bulls’ club that ranks 19th in defensive rating this month.

Other Options: Domantas Sabonis ($10,600), Chet Holmgren (7,600), Jarrett Allen ($7,300)

Value

After disappointing with only 15.5 DKFP in Monday’s loss to the Timberwolves, Walker is in a solid spot to bounce back vs. the Thunder. Minnesota is the No.1 defense in the league and they are giving up the fourth least rebounds in the league, while Oklahoma is a much friendlier spot for big men, with them surrendering the third most rebounds this season. Deandre Ayton (doubtful, hand) is expected to miss a fourth straight on Wednesday and prior to struggling vs. the Timberwolves on Monday, Walker was thriving with Ayton sidelined for the previous two, producing 40 DKFP per game.

Walker should come with little ownership after Monday’s letdown and is worth taking a flier on in GPPs.

Other Options: Bobby Portis ($6,200, if Antetokounmpo is out), Duop Reath ($5,600, if Ayton and Jerami Grant are out), Trey Jemison ($4,200, if Jaren Jackson Jr. is out)

