DraftKings Fantasy Golf Picks: Arnold Palmer Invitational Predictions, Preview

The PGA TOUR continues its Florida swing this week with the Arnold Palmer Invitational . Bay Hill Club and Lodge will be the host course and measures as a 7,466-yard par 72 with Bermuda grass greens. We have another Signature Event on the docket this week, meaning it will be a limited field of only 69 golfers, with the top 50 and ties — along with anyone within 10 shots of the lead — making the 36-hole cut.

The field is obviously loaded, as 18 of the top 20 golfers in the world will be in attendance.

Below, I have outlined three of my favorite DraftKings plays for the week.

Set your DraftKings fantasy golf lineups here: PGA TOUR $1M Spring Sand Trap [$200K to 1st]

Rory McIlroy ($10,600)

McIlroy shook off some rust last week at the Cognizant Classic, where his T21 finish would have looked a lot better if not for an ice cold putter. He absolutely lit up PGA National, leading the field in SG: Tee-to-Green for the week and gaining 8.3 strokes ball-striking.

McIlroy will now return to arguably his favorite course on the PGA TOUR in Bay Hill. In nine starts in Orlando dating back to 2015, the Northern Irishman has finishes of T2, T13, T10, T5, T6, WIN, T4, T27 and T11. His eight top-13 finishes in that stretch are more than Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay, Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele and Jordan Spieth have combined.

After a somewhat slow start to the season for the 24-time PGA TOUR winner, McIlroy is rounding into form at just the right time, and is as cheap as we’ll ever see him this week at $10,600. With Scottie Scheffler scuffling a bit the last time we saw him, you can make a strong argument that McIlroy is the optimal pay-up option this week.

Cameron Young ($8,700)

Young rattled off another top-10 finish last week at the Cognizant Classic, finishing in a tie for fourth. It marked his second top-10 over his past three starts, and third straight top-16 finish overall. His game has been firing on all cylinders over this stretch, ranking second in the field in SG: Off-the-Tee, fifth in SG: Ball-Striking and seventh in both SG: Putting and Total Strokes Gained over the past 12 rounds.

His continues to do his best work at tough golf courses, so it should come as no surprise that in two career starts at Bay Hill, Young has finishes of T13 and T10. In addition, he’s averaging 2.09 SG: Tee-to-Green per round at Arnie’s Place, which ranks him behind only Scottie Scheffler and Patrick Cantlay in this field.

Young is way too cheap for his upside this week at $8,700 and fits almost any roster construction.

Emiliano Grillo ($6,900)

While there is a cut this week, a very small percentage of the field will be sent home, meaning we can absolutely dip into the $6k range, especially if looking to jam in multiple plays above $10,000. Grillo immediately stood out in this spot for multiple reasons, the first of which is his course history at Bay Hill.

In six career starts in Orlando, the Argentinian has four top-26 finishes, including a T7 back in 2017. Grillo also ranks seventh in the field in SG: Tee-to-Green per round at this course, and gained a whopping 10.5 strokes ball-striking here last year.

In addition, Grillo is coming into play this week having made each of his past six cuts, while posting four top-22 finishes over that stretch. He’s playing some really consistent golf right now and checks a lot of boxes at this extremely cheap $6,900 price.

