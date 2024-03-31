Fantasy Basketball Value Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Bargain Plays for April 1

We’ve made it to April. What a time to be alive! Considering the day, I feel it might be necessary to begin this article by assuring you that none of the following recommendations are intended as a prank. Unless, of course, they don’t end up playing well. Then I was totally joking. Got you. April Fools’.

Let’s find some values on this six-game slate.

PG Jordan Goodwin, Memphis Grizzlies at Detroit Pistons, $4,500

I truly don’t know if either team is actually attempting to win this contest, which makes prognostication a little difficult. Let’s just recap what we know. The Grizzlies have yet another lengthy injury report, headlined by the absence of Desmond Bane (back). It’s also worth noting that Santi Aldama ($6,000; illness) is questionable and John Konchar ($4,700; heel) is doubtful. With Bane and Konchar both likely sidelined, Memphis is incredibly shorthanded in the backcourt, which is where Goodwin enters the fold. The guard has logged at least 23.0 minutes in eight of his last nine games with the Grizzlies, and he’s averaging 27.3 DKFP in that same stretch. That includes posting a season-high 40.25 DKFP against the Magic on Saturday with a tantalizing 27.2% usage rate. The only downside with Goodwin is the complex nature of his two-way contract. The 25-year-old is running out of days he’s eligible to be with Memphis, so there’s always a chance that he’s inactive on Monday. If that’s the case, Zavier Simpson ($3,000) might be worth a look at the bare minimum. You have to love the final two weeks of the NBA regular season, right?

The Nets are on the second night of a back-to-back set on Monday, so you’ll have to keep an eye out for any injury report hijinks, but as things currently stand, Watford is one of the better value options on the whole slate. The third-year forward has recently seen his role expand with Brooklyn, as Watford’s logged at least 19.0 minutes in each of the team’s past four games. Specific to Sunday’s loss against the Lakers, Watford played a season-high 29.1 minutes, registering 15 points, eight rebounds and 31.0 DKFP. Not bad for an asset priced this far below $4K. The other thing Watford has working in his favor in this spot? The matchup. The Pacers sit second in the NBA in pace (102.2) and 24th in defensive rating (117.8). We’ve been picking on Indiana’s defense since October. Why stop now?

PG Malachi Flynn, Detroit Pistons vs. Memphis Grizzlies, $3,600

As mentioned above, it’s really anyone’s guess how motivated the Pistons are to win this game. That’s why the status of Cade Cunningham ($8,300; knee) looms so large on this slate. As you would expect, the former first-overall pick has been quite good when available, even dropping 57.0 DKFP in a win over the Wizards this past weekend. However, Cunningham has often been listed as questionable due to tanking. ...I mean, injury management. Seeing as he hasn’t managed his “injury” in Detroit’s past two contests, it feels like a DNP is on the horizon. If that’s the case, Flynn becomes exceedingly viable. The guard is on his third team in 2023-24, yet he’s been stuffing the stat sheet when given an opportunity with the Pistons. In fact, in the last two games that Cunningham has been sidelined, Flynn is averaging 15.5 points, 3.5 assists and 30.5 DKFP.

