Fantasy Basketball Value Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Bargain Plays for March 29

These final couple weeks of the regular season are going to be a bloodbath when it comes to injuries, and Friday is no exception. In fact, of the seven most-expensive players on this 10-game slate, six carry an injury designation. The other is Victor Wembanyama ($10,600). Thanks, Victor. I appreciate you.

Let’s dive in and find some values.

C Marvin Bagley III, Washington Wizards vs. Detroit Pistons, $4,800

It’s the four words that every basketball fan has been waiting to hear: Marvin Bagley Revenge Game. What more could you possibly want out of a late March tilt between the league’s two worst teams? The former second-overall pick has actually been playing pretty well recently, averaging 1.16 DKFP per minute dating back to February 12. It’s a span of 12 games where Bagley’s produced at least 23.0 DKFP 11 times. With Richaun Holmes (toe) having already been ruled out for Friday’s festivities, Bagley should draw the start in a premium matchup, as the Pistons are surrendering the fourth-most DKFP per game to opposing centers in 2023-24. Add in the extra little motivation of a mid-season trade and Bagley certainly profiles as a viable big man under $5K.

Let’s make some assumptions about the Blazers’ Friday injury report. Assumption no. 1: Jerami Grant ($6,700; hamstring) is not playing again in 2023-24. He’s been listed as doubtful for about two weeks straight and it’s really annoying. Assumption no. 2: Deandre Ayton ($8,300; elbow) might be in a similar boat. Thought the former first-overall pick has only missed the team’s last four games, Ayton was putting up monstrous numbers in March. Numbers good enough to actually compete in games — something Portland clearly does not want to do. So where does that leave us? Scoot Henderson ($6,400) and Dalano Banton ($6,100) will continue to carry the load, with some young tertiary pieces getting huge minutes. In fact, that minutes pool will only increase against the Heat now that Toumani Camara (rib) has been ruled out. Look for Walker to pick up heavy playing time at the four with Camara sidelined and the Blazers lacking size and depth. Walker is averaging 31.3 DKFP the last eight contests he’s logged 30-plus minutes.

I have to put into perspective how massive the implied total for this game is. It’s currently sitting above 240 points. No other contest on this slate is above 230 points. In fact, six of the other nine are well under 220. This is a long way of saying you’re going to want some exposure to what’s going on in Indiana. Nembhard is probably the best way to accomplish such a feat among the assets listed below $5K. The guard has been playing well in recent starts, exceeding 28.0 DKFP in three of his last four. That includes 32.25 DKFP in 33.5 minutes in Wednesday’s lopsided loss to the Bulls. In general, Nembhard’s minutes have been more secure since the season-ending injury to Benedict Mathurin (shoulder). The Pacers’ rotation is smaller and Nembhard has benefitted.

