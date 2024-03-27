Fantasy Basketball Value Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Bargain Plays for March 27

Let’s just call out the elephant in the room right away: Everyone is questionable for tonight’s 10-game featured NBA slate. That’s sort of become the norm at this time of the year, but it’s annoying none the less. If you’re going to be injured, have the decency to be definitively ruled out. That’s what I always say, at least.

Let’s dive in and find some values.

Achiuwa’s results haven’t been quite as consistent the past couple of weeks, yet the big man is directly on the heels of grabbing 16 rebounds and registering 33.5 DKFP against the Pistons on Monday. I could see tonight’s tilt going in a very similar fashion. This incarnation of the Raptors is terrible. Not only has the team lost 11 straight games entering play on Wednesday, but they are hilariously undersized with Jakob Poeltl (finger) and Jontay Porter (personal) currently sidelined. As you would expect, that’s translated into Toronto owning the league’s lowest total rebounding rate — by a wide margin — across its past 10 contests (44.1%). Achiuwa should dominate the glass in his first game back in Canada since being traded back in January. Also a first since January? Achiuwa’s price tag being below $5K.

If you want to get a sense of how this season’s gone for the Blazers, take a look at the starting lineup the team threw out in Monday’s loss to the Rockets. Five rookies. Five. Rookies. It’s almost unheard of. A completely new vision of the tanking process, if you will. Anyway, one of those first-year players was Camara. The forward logged 35.2 minutes in the defeat, registering 12 points, five rebounds and a pair of blocks. In Camara’s last three contests, the former second-round pick is averaging 35.4 minutes and 28.1 DKFP. Unless Deandre Ayton ($8,300; elbow) is able to return from his three-game absence this evening, I don’t see why anything changes for Camara against the Hawks, who sport a ghastly 119.2 defensive rating over their last five matchups.

SF Jalen Wilson, Brooklyn Nets at Washington Wizards, $3,400

Wilson drew his second start of the season in Monday’s victory over the Raptors, logging 30.2 minutes in the process. The key here is the health of Cam Thomas ($7,200; back). Thomas was a late scratch in Toronto due to a back issue, which opened the lane for Wilson to score 12 points and grab five rebounds. Thomas also leads the Nets this season with a massive 30.3% usage rate, so his availability effects the entire roster’s offensive opportunity. If he’s sidelined once again, Wilson should be able to bring back at least 5x value in a matchup with a Wizards team that’s possesses the NBA’s worst defensive rating (119.4). Noah Clowney ($3,000) is another name to keep an eye on at the bare minimum. Clowney registered 18.5 DKFP in 20.5 minutes versus the Raptors.

