Fantasy Basketball Picks Today: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for March 25

We have nine games tonight. The PHI/SAC and IND/LAC games are off the main slate. There are a ton of big-name players who could be out. In addition, this should be called the Blowout Slate, as it is filled with double-digit favorites galore. Kyle Kuzma is out. Nikola Jokic ($11,900), Victor Wembanyama ($10.500), Jamal Murray ($8,400), Lauri Markkanen ($8,000), Deandre Ayton ($8,100) and Desmond Bane ($8,100) are questionable. Keep track of all the pertinent injury updates at DK Live.

As for back-to-backs, CLE, DET, IND, LAC and PHI played last night. DAL and SAC play tomorrow.

DraftKings Sportsbook has no game with a total of at least 240. There is one game with a total below 210 - CHA/CLE (206). There are seven double-digit favorites - CLE -11.5 over CHA, BOS -10.5 over ATL, NYK -16 over DET, PHO -12 over SAS, HOU -13 over POR, CHI -13 over WAS and DEN -15.5 over MEM. There is no game within two points. There are four home dogs - ATL, TOR, SAS and UTA. Log into DK Sportsbook for the updates.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $200K Micro-Max [$50K to 1st, 150 Entry Max]

For up-to-the-minute news, analysis, and lineups, download the DK Network app. You also can follow DK Network on Twitter @dknetwork.

Guard

Stud

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks at Utah Jazz ($12,800) - Doncic is the most expensive player on the slate (by a wide margin), but you will more than likely get what you pay for. He has the highest raw projection and floor/ceiling combo. He has exceeded point expectations 60% of the time this season. Over the last 12 games, he’s gone for at least 60 DKFP in 11 with nine over 70 and two with at least 80 DKFP. He’s a threat to mess around on any given night and tonight’s environment should be a fantasy-friendly one, as Utah has been dead-last in defensive rating over the last 10 games and has boosted the FPPM to point guards by 13.7 percent. Doncic just put up 65.25 DKFP against these Jazz last Thursday. He is always in play to put up 80+ DKFP on any given night. Let us all exalt and praise his name: HalleLuka!

Other Options - Jalen Brunson ($9,200), Devin Booker ($8,900), Jalen Green ($8,800), Collin Sexton ($7,500), Cam Thomas ($7,300), Caris LeVert ($7,300), Ayo Dosunmu ($7,100), Amen Thompson ($6,800), Jordan Poole ($6,700), Gary Trent Jr. ($6,300)

Value

Miles McBride, New York Knicks vs. Detroit Pistons ($5,400) – With Anunoby out, McBride has started the last three games, putting up 38, 23.8 and 37.8 DKFP. The most important numbers, though, are the 48, 44 and 47 minutes he’s received. Thibs is a true psycho, but in a good way for fantasy because minutes are half the battle. Yo, Joe! The matchup and game environment should be a good one as Detroit has been playing at the third-fastest pace over the last 10 games while boosting the FPPM to shooting guards by 12.33 percent, the fourth-most generous mark in the league.

Other Options - Vasilije Micic ($5,600), Jabari Walker ($4,600) if Ayton is out, Jordan Goodwin ($4,300), Javon Freeman-Liberty ($3,900)

Forward

Stud

Deni Avdija, Washington Wizards at Chicago Bulls ($7,200) – Kyle Kuzma is out, so Avdija will likely slide to power forward. Jordan Poole ($6,700) has received the highest usage bump without Kuzma on the court this season, but Avdija will likely be the number two option. Avdija has exceeded point expectations 70% of the time this season and has gone for at least 30 DKFP in nine of the last 10 games with four of those over 40 and a high of 50.25. He’s been playing around 35 minutes per contest and garnered a usage rate in the low-to-mid 20 percent range. Over the last 10 games, the Bulls have been 29th in defensive rating.

Other Options - DeMar DeRozan ($8,200), Josh Hart ($7,400), Kelly Olynyk ($7,100), Amen Thompson ($6,800), Santi Aldama ($6,500), GG Jackson ($6,300)

Value

Jeff Green, Houston Rockets vs. Portland Trail Blazers ($4,200) – Despite being 37 years old, Green can still hoop and even dunk when the situation presents itself. He’s shooting 33 percent from downtown and 46 percent from the field. When Alperen Sengun went down, Green saw a slight uptick in playing time but, over the last two games, he’s received 28 and 25 minutes. He fills in at forward and will play the small-ball five at times. Jabari Smith Jr. is the normal starter at center, but he’s been suspended and will be out tonight. Green won’t start but he should play in the 24-minute range.

Other Options - Jeremy Sochan ($5,900), Ochai Agbaji ($5,100), Jabari Walker ($4,600) if Ayton is out, Toumani Camara ($4,500), Kris Murray ($4,300), Chimezie Metu ($4,100)

Center

Stud

Nic Claxton, Brooklyn Nets at Toronto Raptors ($6,400) - The recent production for Claxton hasn’t been great, as he put up fewer than 30 DKFP in four of the last six games. This should be a get-right spot tonight with the potential for one of those 40-burgers, something he’s cooked up 13 times this season. Once Jakob Poeltl succumbed to injury and Kelly Olynyk ($7,100) entered the starting lineup, the Raptors have boosted the FPPM to centers by a whopping 26.39 percent, tops in the league. The rebounding boost has been an eye-popping 36.67 percent.

Other Options - Kelly Olynyk ($7,100), Santi Aldama ($6,500)

Value

Richaun Holmes, Washington Wizards at Chicago Bulls ($4,800) – Very early in the offseason, I was drafting Holmes in season-long drafts because I thought he would be the starter in Dallas. The reasoning? He has shown that he could be a beast when given the opportunity. He was putting up top 40 seasons but an eye injury, off-the-court issues and fit bounced him from the rotation. I thought a bounce-back season was in order. That did not manifest as Dereck Lively II ($4,700) emerged and squashed Holmes to the bottom of the depth chart. But like a phoenix, Holmes has risen once again and is balling out in Washington. Over the last three games, he’s put up 26.75, 30.5 and 37 DKFP while playing 26, 30 and 28 minutes. Marvin Bagley III ($5,600) did return from injury last game but only played 17 minutes. Holmes will likely see close to 28 minutes in this one. He’s averaging a healthy 0.93 DKFP per minute and the Bulls have boosted the FPPM to centers by 7.32 percent over the last 10 games, the fifth-most generous mark in the league.

Other Options - Daniel Gafford ($5,900), James Wiseman ($5,700) if Duren is out, Isaiah Hartenstein ($5,600), Walker Kessler ($5,400), Jock Landale ($5,300), Zach Collins ($5,000) if Wembanyama is out, Duop Reath ($4,900) if Ayton is out, DeAndre Jordon ($4,500) if Jokic is out, Jeff Green ($4,200), Chimezie Metu ($4,100)

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $200K Micro-Max [$50K to 1st, 150 Entry Max]

The Crown Is Yours: Sign up for DraftKings and experience the ultimate host for games and betting experiences!

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is sontzu) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.