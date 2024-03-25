DraftKings Fantasy Golf Picks: Texas Children’s Houston Open Predictions, Preview

The PGA TOUR heads to Houston, Texas this week for the Texas Children’s Houston Open. Memorial Park Golf Course will be the host, and measures as a 7,412-yard par 70 with Poa Trivialis over-seeded greens.

The field is not the best we have seen this year, but anytime we get World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler teeing it up, we are lucky. In addition to Scheffler, defending U.S. Open champ Wyndham Clark will be making the trip to Houston, alongside Sahith Theegala and Will Zalatoris.

Below, I have outlined three of my favorite DraftKings plays for the week.

Before we go any further, I wanted to make a disclaimer that I am only not writing up Scottie Scheffler because at this point it’s obvious he needs to be played regardless of price, course or field strength. The man is the closest thing we’ve seen since prime Tiger and is on his way to a historic season.

Jason Day ($9,500)

Day comes in to play this week on the back of six made cuts across his past seven starts, which include three top-10s in that stretch. The Aussie is one of only a few golfers in the field this week who have played Memorial Park all three times this event has been held here, and his course history is quite strong, reading T16, T54, T7.

Day has one of the game’s premier short-games, and that’s what’s been carrying him this season, as he sits 25th in SG: Tee-to-Green and 12th in SG: Total over his past 24 rounds, despite rating out as an average ball-striker in that span. Through three starts at Memorial Park, day is gaining strokes per round both from tee-to-green and with the putter.

The rule of thumb for Day has been to play him at courses he’s had success at in the past, such as Pebble Beach and Torrey Pines, and it now appears we can add Memorial Park to that list. I very much like the idea of pairing him with Scottie Scheffler this week, or dare I say even starting lineups with him if you decide to roll the dice and fade the World No. 1.

Aaron Rai ($8,600)

Rai flamed out pretty hard last week at the Valspar, missing the cut after making each of his previous three. You have to know that Rai sometimes simply does not show up for a given week, and there’s really no rhyme or reason for it. However, his biggest bugaboo in Palm Harbor was his putting, where he lost 2.73 strokes across his two rounds.

Rai wasn’t particularly strong with his ball-striking either, but he did gain both off-the-tee and on approach on Friday, so I am quite confident he will bounce back this week at a course he’s quite familiar with. In two career starts at Memorial Park, Rai has finishes of T7 and T19, and is averaging 1.5 SG: Tee-to-Green per round.

The last time this event was played was in November of 2022, and Rai had actually missed the cut the week before that week as well, so if you’re worried about his down performance at Valspar, don’t be. He’s a bit pricier than I’d like this week at $8,600, but is still a strong play, nonetheless.

Joel Dahmen ($7,100)

Dahmen kept up his recent run of strong play last week at the Valspar, where he made the cut for a third straight start, en route to a T49. As per usual, it was his short-game that failed him at Copperhead, where the bucket-hat wearer lost 3.6 strokes putting and 4.9 more around the green.

The good news, however, is that his ball-striking remained red hot. Dahmen gained a whopping 8.3 strokes on approach and 1.8 more off-the-tee last week, marking the second straight week he’s gained over eight strokes ball-striking. If you needed anymore incentive to play him, Dahmen has some of the best course history at Memorial Park in this entire field, having finished T9 and T5 in his only two starts.

Among golfers in this field who have made more than one start at this event, Dahmen ranks No. 1 in both SG: Tee-to-Green per round and SG: Total per round at Memorial Park, even besting Scotting Scheffler. He’s a no-brainer play this week at this salary.

