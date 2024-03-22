Fantasy Basketball Value Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Bargain Plays for March 22

We’ve made it. The saddest Friday slate of the NBA season. While I’m not one of these deranged people that will tell you college basketball is better than the professional product — it’s not even close — I will sing the praises of the first two days of March Madness. They are an unimpeachable sports mainstay and should be treated as such.

So, it’s a little hard to imagine myself watching the shrivelled remains of the Raptors or Pistons rotation over the NCAA Tournament this evening. However, that doesn’t mean I won’t build some lineups.

Let’s embrace the sad and find some values.

C Luke Kornet, Boston Celtics at Detroit Pistons, $4,600

The Celtics are currently dog-walking the entire Eastern Conference, which has allowed the team to start strategically resting its players. In fact, Boston has pretty much sat at least two starters in every game its played the last two weeks. That number might go up on Friday with the Celtics in Detroit to square-off with the lowly Pistons. Jrue Holiday (shoulder) has already been ruled out, while Jayson Tatum ($9,900; ankle), Jaylen Brown ($8,700; ankle), Kristaps Porzingis ($7,900; hamstring) and Al Horford ($6,300; toe) are questionable. When it all shakes out and the dust settles, I’d expect both Kornet and Payton Pritchard ($5,100) to have massive roles in tonight’s tilt. With Horford sidelined the last time these two teams met, Kornet logged 27.7 minutes and registered 26.5 DKFP thanks primarily to 10 rebounds and three blocks. For the season as a whole, Kornet is averaging a respectable 0.93 DKFP per minute. If either Horford or Porzingis is inactive, he’s an easy value in a fantastic matchup.

PF/C Chimezie Metu, Detroit Pistons vs. Boston Celtics, $3,700

This whole game is a mess. Earlier this week, the Pistons ruled out both Ausar Thompson (blood clot) and Isaiah Stewart (hamstring) for the remainder of the season. On top of that, starters Simone Fontecchio (toe) and Stanley Umude (ankle) will sit for this evening’s contest against the Celtics. Unsurprisingly, that leaves Detroit’s rotation pretty thin. Heck, the team is already starting Tosan Evbuomwan ($4,000), an undrafted rookie out of Princeton. It’s not like the Pistons had a surplus of talent to begin with. Anyway, that’s where Metu comes into the picture. Metu logged 22.1 minutes in Wednesday’s loss to the Pacers — the most of any reserve asset for Detroit. That was the same day he inked a 10-day contract with the organization, so I think it’s fair to assume his role can only expand from here. Don’t be shocked if Metu finds himself in the Pistons’ starting five on Friday. If that’s the case, with a price tag this far below $4K, he has to be considered viable.

On Friday, the Grizzlies will continue to deal with what feels like a disproportionate amount of injuries and absences. Joining the usual list of characters that we’ve all come to know and love? Desmond Bane ($8,100; back), who is doubtful, and John Konchar ($4,600; heel), who is questionable. While that might not seem like all that big a deal, it’s important to remember that Memphis has essentially been using a seven-man rotation in its past two games. The guys that have actually been available have been shouldering massive workloads, so the possibility of losing two of those pieces is almost hilarious in its cruelty. Count LaRavia among those logging huge minutes, with the forward having seen 30-plus in three of his last four contests. This hasn’t been empty volume, either. In fact, in the Grizzlies’ last nine games, LaRavia is averaging 28.5 DKFP with a high of 42.25 DKFP. The former first-round pick has some ceiling. If he starts tonight, we might get to see it again.

