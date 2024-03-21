Fantasy Basketball Picks Today: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for March 22

Friday presents an eight-game slate for DFS players. DraftKings continues to offer huge tournaments for DFS players and below are some of my favorite targets at each position.

Guard

Stud

Sitting as the No. 10 seed in the West, every game remaining is important to the Warriors. Curry is a steal at this price point, which is the cheapest he has been on DraftKings this season.

On top of the affordable salary and Golden State being in desperate need of a win, this a terrific spot for Curry, with the Pacers ranking second in pace and 24th in defensive efficiency. The sharpshooter torched Indiana for 54 DKFP in his first meeting of the season with the club last month and has notably scored at least 54 DKFP in three of his past four meetings. Curry should add another huge outing to his resume against Indiana on Friday—plus, this will likely be the cheapest we see him for the rest of the season.

Other Options: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($10,500), Tyrese Haliburton ($9,000), Derrick White ($7,600), Devin Vassell ($7,300)

Value

Trent Jr. has been consistent, scoring at least 32 DKFP in five straight and will continue to see a large role Friday with Immanuel Quickley (personal), RJ Barrett (personal) and Scottie Barnes (hand) all remaining unavailable. Those three players lead the Raptors in usage this season and with them off the floor since the All-Star break, Trent Jr. has scored 1.0 DKFP per minute with a 27% usage rate—a huge 6.8 percentage point increase from his season average.

While the Thunder rank fifth in defensive efficiency, Trent Jr. is simply too cheap for his current role and is viable for all formats.

Other Options: Kelly Oubre Jr. ($6,500, if Tobias Harris is out), Payton Pritchard ($5,000), Jahmi’us Ramsey ($3,600)

Forward

Stud

Every game is crucial for the Lakers right now with them as the No. 9 seed in the West—only a half-game ahead of the Warriors—and Davis should dominate this 76ers team that remains without Joel Embiid (knee). Philadelphia has allowed the fourth most rebounds in the NBA this month and their defensive rating has been a significant 4.9 points worse with Embiid sidelined.

Davis has scored at least 53 DKFP in three of his past five starts and is a compelling spend for this eight-game slate.

Other Options: Jayson Tatum ($9,900, if active), Jaylen Brown ($8,700, if Tatum is out), Jimmy Butler ($8,200, if Bam Adebayo is out), Pascal Siakam ($7,800), Jalen Williams ($7,100)

Value

While the Grizzlies came up short to the Warriors on Wednesday, Jackson was a bright spot in the loss, posting a career-high 48.75 DKFP. Since being inserted into Memphis’ starting lineup four games ago, the rookie has logged 37.8 minutes per game and has recorded at least 32 DKFP in all of these contests. Now, with Desmond Bane (doubtful, back) likely to join the Grizzlies’ overcrowded inactive list, Jackson’s role should become even stronger, making him a tremendous option at this affordable price tag.

Jackson has seen a 25% usage rate with Bane off the floor this season—plus, this is a prime matchup with the Spurs ranking third in pace and 23rd in defensive efficiency.

Other Options: Santi Aldama ($6,400), Bruce Brown ($5,900), Andrew Wiggins ($5,200), Ochai Agbaji ($4,100)

Center

Chet Holmgren, Oklahoma City Thunder at Toronto Raptors, $7,400

Holmgren was unstoppable Wednesday vs. the Jazz, tallying a massive double-double and 65 DKFP. The rookie has scored at least 42 DKFP in four of his last seven starts and now meets a Raptors’ team that has become an incredible matchup, with them leading the league in pace and ranking 25th in defensive rating this month.

To put more gas on the fire, Toronto is allowing the most rebounds and fourth most points in the paint in March. This a perfect spot for a versatile big man like Holmgren to flourish, and he is vastly underpriced for his upside Friday. In his first meeting of the season with the Raptors, Holmgren finished with 43.3 DKFP.

Other Options: Victor Wembanyama ($10,600), Rudy Gobert ($7,600, if active), Naz Reid ($7,300, if Gobert is out)

Value

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Golden State Warriors vs. Indiana Pacers, $5,000

Jackson-Davis has found a stable role off the Warriors bench recently—logging 24.7 minutes per game in his last six—which has translated into 28.8 DKFP per game for the rookie. Jackson-Davis is amassing 1.2 DKFP per game minute this season and this is a sensational spot for his recent success to continue, with the Pacers yielding the second most points in the paint this season in addition to them ranking second in pace and 24th in defensive efficiency.

This game’s total is up to 237 points on the DraftKings Sportsbook—which is a very high number with overall scoring down in the NBA down as of late—and Jackson-Davis has a ceiling over 30 DKFP in this elite environment.

Other Options: Al Horford ($6,300, if Kristaps Porzingis is out), Ivica Zubac ($5,400), Jontay Porter ($4,100)

