Fantasy Basketball Picks Today: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for March 20

On tap for Wednesday is an eight-game slate. DraftKings continues to offer huge tournaments for DFS players and below are some of my favorite targets at each position.

Guard

Stud

Fox is coming off a 55.25 DKFP outing vs. a stout Grizzlies’ defense that ranks 10th in defensive efficiency and now meets a Raptors’ team that has been one of the best matchups to attack recently. This month, Toronto ranks 10th in pace and 24th in defensive rating. This game’s total is set at a high of 232.5 points on the DraftKings Sportsbook and the Kings will be without Kevin Huerter (shoulder).

Fox’s usage rises 1.8 percentage points to 32.8% with Huerter off the floor this season and he should exceed 50 DKFP in this situation, which is something Fox has accomplished in six of his past 10 starts.

Other Options: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($10,400), Damian Lillard ($9,100, if Giannis Antetokounmpo is out), Tyrese Maxey ($8,800, if Tobias Harris is out), Collin Sexton ($7,300), Caris LeVert ($7,100)

Value

While the Thunder rank seventh in defensive efficiency, George’s expected role outtrumps any concerns we should have about this matchup. Lauri Markkanen (quad) and Jordan Clarkson (groin) will be unavailable Wednesday, and with these two high-usage players off the floor this season, George’s usage increases by 6.2 percentage points to a team-high 29.1%.

The rookie supplies 1.1 DKFP per minute with this huge usage rate and should effortlessly outproduce this salary as one of the Jazz’s primary options Wednesday.

Other Options: Gary Trent Jr. ($6,100), Gradey Dick ($4,700), Keon Ellis ($3,700), Jahmi’us Ramsey ($3,200)

Forward

Stud

Jackson Jr. is an appealing high-end value that shouldn’t be popular. Despite Desmond Bane (ankle) returning for the past two, Jackson Jr.’s numbers have remained strong, with him scoring 42 DKFP in each of these last two contests. Jackson Jr. is handling a career-high 30.4% usage rate and producing 1.2 DKFP per minute this season.

The Warriors rank 21st in defensive rating this month and in his first two matchups of the season with the club, Jackson Jr. has been excellent, with 43.5 DKFP per game.

Other Options: Jayson Tatum ($9,900, boost if Jaylen Brown is out), Kristaps Porzingis ($7,900, boost if Brown is out)

Value

Bruce Brown, Toronto Raptors vs. Sacramento Kings, $5,600

Brown should see a huge workload with Scottie Barnes (hand), Immanuel Quickley (personal) and RJ Barrett (personal) inactive on Wednesday. Brown should start in this situation and see all the minutes he can handle, going against this Kings’ defense that ranks 20th in efficiency. With Barnes, Quickley and Barrett off the court this season, Brown generates 1.0 DKFP per minute, which is attributed to his usage increasing by 2.6 percentage points and his assist rate skyrocketing by 11.5 percentage points.

Brown should stuff the stat sheet in this high total with the Kings and is one of the best values on the slate at this affordable price tag.

Other Options: Jalen Williams ($6,900), Kelly Oubre Jr. ($6,600, if Harris is out), Khris Middleton ($6,200, if Antetokounmpo is out), GG Jackson ($6,000), Jaime Jaquez Jr. ($5,500, if Jimmy Butler is out), Haywood Highsmith ($4,100), Jae Crowder ($3,300, if Antetokounmpo is out)

Center

Ayton destroyed the Bulls for 50.25 DKFP on Monday, marking his fifth effort of at least 50 DKFP in his past eight starts. Jerami Grant (hamstring) is doubtful tonight and with the forward off the floor, Ayton’s rises 4.4 percentage points to 25%, lifting the center to 1.3 DKFP per minute.

Feeding Ayton has been a main part of the Blazers’ game plan since the All-Star break and his outstanding play should continue against this Clippers’ defense that ranks 22nd in rating this month.

Other Options: Domantas Sabonis ($10,700), Jarrett Allen ($8,100)

Value

The Pistons have had no answers for Turner this season. In three matchups against Detroit, the big man is providing 43.4 DKFP per game. The Pistons rank ninth in pace, 26th in defensive efficiency and they are yielding the sixth most points in the paint this season.

Evident from Turner’s numbers against the club, Detroit is an elite spot for centers and his success against them should continue Wednesday. In his past four starts, Turner has topped 40 DKFP twice.

Other Options: Jalen Duren ($6,900), Bobby Portis ($6,000, if Antetokounmpo is out), Walker Kessler ($5,200), Trayce Jackson-Davis ($4,900, if Draymond Green is out), Jabari Walker ($4,500), Jontay Porter ($4,000)

