Fantasy Basketball Picks Today: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for March 18

We have eight games tonight. Donovan Mitchell is out. Anthony Davis ($10.200), LeBron James ($10,300), Lauri Markkanen ($7,900), Rudy Gobert ($7,900) and OG Anunoby ($5,600) are questionable. Coby White ($7,800) and Jerami Grant ($6,700) are doubtful. Keep track of all the pertinent injury updates at DK Live.

As for back-to-backs, ATL, BOS, DET and MIA played last night. MIN plays tomorrow.

DraftKings Sportsbook has no game with a total of at least 240. There is one game with a total below 210 - PHI/MIA (209). There are two double-digit favorites - BOS -15.5 over DET and SAC -11 over MEM. There is one game within two points - PHI -2 over MIA. There is one home dog - UTA. Log into DK Sportsbook for the updates.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $300K Micro-Max [$100K to 1st]

For up-to-the-minute news, analysis, and lineups, download the DK Network app. You also can follow DK Network on Twitter @dknetwork.

Guard

Stud

Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks at Golden State Warriors ($9,000) - Brunson has scored 42 and 45 points in the last two games. It’s highly unlikely he will make it three in a row, but the usage rate has been over 44 percent in both games and he’s attempted 28 and 30 shots. He is Atlas for the Knicks. He knows it. His teammates know it. And Thibs knows it as well, letting him play 36 and 38 minutes, and we know Thibs isn’t shy to let his guys play over 40 minutes. Golden State has been playing at the fifth-fastest pace over the last 10 games and has boosted the FPPM to point guards by 5.93 percent.

Other Options - Anthony Edwards ($10,000), Dejounte Murray ($9,800), Anfernee Simons ($7,700), Darius Garland ($7,600), Caris LeVert ($6,800), Ayo Dosunmu ($6,500)

Value

Keon Ellis, Sacramento Kings vs. Memphis Grizzlies ($3,500) – Ellis re-entered the rotation around eight games ago. He was playing in the teens, but then started two games, playing 27 and 28 minutes. He returned to a reserve role on Saturday but still received 30 minutes of run. He’s only averaging 0.76 DKFP per minute, but if he gets close to 28 minutes again, he should exceed his salary expectations. There is a risk that he only plays 15 minutes, though.

Other Options - Dalano Banton ($5,600), Aaron Nesmith ($5,300), Sam Merrill ($4,200)

Forward

Stud

Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves at Utah Jazz ($10,000) – Over the last five games, Edwards has played 35, 37, 40, 43 and 39 minutes. The usage rate has been above 30 percent in four of those games with two over 40 percent. He’s put up over 50 DKFP in four of five with two at 65 DKFP. The Jazz have been playing at the seventh-fastest pace while being dead-last in defensive rating. Edwards just put up 65 DKFP against Utah on Saturday.

Other Options - Jayson Tatum ($9,900), Jalen Johnson ($7,500), Naz Reid ($7,300) if Gobert or Anderson are out, Josh Hart ($7,200), Caris LeVert ($6,800), Jonathan Kuminga ($6,800)

Value

Harrison Barnes, Sacramento Kings vs. Memphis Grizzlies ($4,200) – I usually never even entertain the thought of rostering Barnes because he is so meh. He’s scoring dependent and often doesn’t even do that. But, but, but...he’s gone for at least 30 DKFP in each of the last three games and has played 37, 37 and 32 minutes. He has gone for over 40 DKFP three times this season, so there is an upside, especially considering the price. That said, it’s more than likely that he ends up in the teens or worse. He has six games with single-digit DKFP.

Other Options - Simone Fontecchio ($5,700)

Center

Stud

Domantas Sabonis, Sacramento Kings vs. Memphis Grizzlies ($10,500) - Death, taxes and Sabonis double-doubling. Sabonis leads the league with 62 and has accomplished the feat in 23 straight. In 11 of those, he messed around and got a triple-double. The floor is high and there is some upside, despite the cost. Sabonis has gone for over 60 DKFP in four of the last six games and he’s playing a ton of minutes, having received over 35 in six of the last eight games.

Other Options - Bam Adebayo ($8,700), Jalen Johnson ($7,500), Naz Reid ($7,300) if Gobert or Anderson are out, Clint Capela ($6,500)

Value

Walker Kessler, Utah Jazz vs. Minnesota Timberwolves ($5,400) – It’s happening! Maybe. Well, possibly but we shall find out soon. After coming off the bench and playing in the low-20s, Kessler received the start last game and played 30 minutes. With the Jazz transitioning to development, Kessler should continue starting and getting over 30 minutes. Will Hardy has been fluid with his lineups, though, so this is not etched in stone. If Gobert plays, then that would be another reason for Kessler to get more run since Hardy often sits him when teams spread the offense out and make him guard on the perimeter.

Other Options - Luke Kornet ($5,000) if he starts

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $300K Micro-Max [$100K to 1st]

The Crown Is Yours: Sign up for DraftKings and experience the ultimate host for games and betting experiences!

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is sontzu) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.