Fantasy Basketball Value Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Bargain Plays for March 18

There is officially less than a month remaining the in the NBA’s regular season. Where does the time go? To celebrate this mundane and useless fact, we’ve got an eight-game featured slate tonight on DraftKings.

Let’s dive in and find some values on the hardcourt.

SG Sam Merrill, Cleveland Cavaliers at Indiana Pacers, $4,200

There’s a couple different ways you can use the Cavaliers on Monday. The safest option? Probably Isaac Okoro ($4,900), who would be my guess to re-join the team’s starting lineup with Donovan Mitchell (nose) sidelined. However, while Okoro should be a lock to log well over 30 minutes, the former lottery pick hasn’t always been the most efficient DFS asset. Craig Porter Jr. ($3,300) is also viable — mostly due to his microscopic price tag — yet he lacks a serious ceiling with Darius Garland ($7,600) still available. So if that first porridge is too hot and that second porridge is too cold, where’s the one that’s just right? That would be Merrill. The guard is averaging 13.0 points, 5.5 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 30.0 DKFP in his last two games, seeing 28 minutes both times. Merrill’s role certainly won’t get smaller with the aforementioned Mitchell ruled out and this is a nice matchup against a Pacers squad that sits second in the NBA in pace (102.5). Again, all three can be used in lineups, but Merrill is my top choice.

I’ll be 100% honest: Batum is and has always been a flawed DFS asset. However, the veteran is likely to draw his second consecutive start on Monday with Tobias Harris ($7,100; ankle) unable to practice in the last 24 hours. With Harris sitting in street clothes for Saturday’s victory over the Hornets, Batum stuffed the stat sheet, finishing with 34.0 DKFP in 37.0 minutes — the second-most of any Philadelphia player. Batum isn’t going to be a high-usage option for the 76ers, that responsibility will fall to Tyrese Maxey ($8,600), Kelly Oubre Jr. ($6,300) and Buddy Hield ($5,500), yet the veteran does contribute in every category. Batum’s also slightly more trustworthy than Kyle Lowry ($4,900) at this point in the duo’s respective careers, especially with Lowry being $700 more expensive for this evening’s slate.

This is going to be a game deserving of your attention throughout the day, as both teams come into Monday on the second leg of a back-to-back set. In particular, it’s Boston that’s truly worth monitoring, as the team appeared to “rest” some key players during Sunday’s easy win over Washington. As such, I’d expect Jaylen Brown ($8,400; ankle) and Derrick White ($7,100; hand) to return to action against Detroit, though it’s unclear if it’ll now be time for Jayson Tatum ($9,900) or Jrue Holiday ($6,700) to get a little break. One thing is for sure: Al Horford will not be suiting up this evening. I would also be surprised to see Kristaps Porzingis (hamstring), who has not appeared in a contest since March 7 due to injury. That leaves Kornet as the last big man standing in a matchup with a Pistons squad that is surrendering the fifth-most DKFP per game to opposing centers. Kornet is averaging 34.9 DKFP in his opportunities to start in 2023-24. Don’t overthink this.

