Fantasy Basketball Picks Today: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for March 15

We have six games tonight. No late swap! RJ Barrett and Ausar Thompson are out. Cade Cunningham ($8,500) and Jalen Johnson ($7,600) are questionable. If Cunningham is out, then Marcus Sasser ($3,700) would likely get the start, especially since Quentin Grimes is out. The Hawks have been ravaged at forward with Saddiq Bey lost for the season. If Johnson is unable to go, Wesley Matthews ($3,100) would likely get the start but De’Andre Hunter ($5,600) should see the bulk of the playing time, though. Keep track of all the pertinent injury updates at DK Live.

As for back-to-backs, LAC and PHO played last night. CHA, NOP and UTA play tomorrow.

DraftKings Sportsbook has no game with a total of at least 240. There is no game with a total below 210. There are two double-digit favorites - PHO -10 over CHA and DEN -10.5 over SAS. There is no game within two points. There are five home dogs - DET, CHA, TOR, SAS and UTA. Log into DK Sportsbook for the updates.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $350K Micro-Max [$100K to 1st]

For up-to-the-minute news, analysis, and lineups, download the DK Network app. You also can follow DK Network on Twitter @dknetwork.

Guard

Stud

Dejounte Murray, Atlanta Hawks at Utah Jazz ($9,500) - When Trae Young was playing, Murray was priced in the $7,800 range and garnered a usage rate of 25 percent. Since Young succumbed to injury, the usage rate has spiked above 30 percent while the price is in the mid-$9k range now. And for good reasons. He’s gone for at least 40 DKFP in eight of the last nine games with four above 50 and a high of 64.75. He’s dished out 11 dimes four times and has scored at least 40 points in two of the last three contests. Friday’s matchup is a juicy one as the Jazz have been playing at the eighth-fastest pace while being dead-last in defensive rating. Utah has boosted the FPPM to point guards by 4.67 percent.

Other Options - Jamal Murray ($8,100), Paul George ($8,000), Bradley Beal ($6,900), Keyonte George ($6,600), Jaden Ivey ($6,200) if Cunningham is out, Vasilije Micic ($6,000)

Value

Talen Horton-Tucker, Utah Jazz vs. Atlanta Hawks ($3,900) – Horton-Tucker has been in and out of the lineup while wearing many hats this season. He was a starter, a DNP-er and now a bit player off the bench. Both Jordan Clarkson and Kris Dunn are out tonight, so THJ should get significant play. On the season, he’s averaging a respectable 1.07 DKFP per minute and has two 40-DKFP games this season, so there’s upside.

Other Options - Bones Hyland ($4,300) if Harden is out, Vit Krejci ($3,900), Marcus Sasser ($3,700)

Forward

Stud

Miles Bridges, Charlotte Hornets vs. Phoenix Suns ($8,800) – I’m not crazy about the top options at forward tonight, so Bridges it is. A ringing endorsement, I know. What sticks out to me is that he’s played at least 39 minutes in 10 of the last 12 games. Minutes are half the battle. Yo, Joe! But Bridges is also garnering a usage rate in the mid-20s to low-30s range while contributing across the board. He’s gone for at least 40 DKFP in five of the last seven games with a high of 57 DKFP.

Other Options - Kevin Durant ($9,600), Kawhi Leonard ($8,500), Paul George ($8,000), Michael Porter Jr. ($6,400)

Value

Jonathan Isaac, Orlando Magic at Toronto Raptors ($3,700) – The ceiling is capped with Isaac because he won’t see more than 20 minutes a game. All of the injuries in the past for Isaac have the Magic treading conservatively with the former sixth overall pick. In that limited playing time, though, Isaac can be a fantasy force due to his ability to contribute in every category sans assists. He’s gone for at least 20 DKFP in each of the last four games and should hit that mark if he’s able to get his normal allotment of playing time.

Other Options - Talen Horton-Tucker ($3,900)

Center

Stud

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets at San Antonio Spurs ($11,800) - There was a period not too long ago in which Jokic was putting up such ridiculous fantasy numbers on a nightly basis that he was challenging Tesla for the iron throne in the Nikola pantheon. What Luka Doncic is currently doing, Jokic made that look like the G League. 40 DKFP games just didn’t happen, but that’s what Jokic put up last game. That said, he’s still freaking Nikola Jokic and can mess around and put up the most raw points on the slate. Two games ago, he went for 94.25 DKFP. What a Jokic! He no longer possesses the highest floor/ceiling combo in the game, but the ceiling is always in play.

Other Options - Victor Wembanyama ($10,500), Bam Adebayo ($8,200), Jusuf Nurkic ($7,200), Kelly Olynyk ($7,000), Jalen Duren ($6,900), Clint Capela ($6,300)

Value

Jontay Porter, Toronto Raptors vs. Orlando Magic ($4,500) – With injuries in the front court for Toronto, Porter has played 21 and 22 minutes over the last two games, primarily backing up Olynyk, so he probably won’t play more than 20 minutes. His production has been mighty impressive in the limited amount of court time, though, as Porter produced 27 and 37.5 DKFP. He contributes defensive stats, but he’s also a playmaker, dishing out five and six assists. The matchup and game environment aren’t great from a fantasy perspective, but Porter’s all-around game should allow him to match or exceed salary expectations.

Other Options - Wendell Carter ($5,500), Grant Williams ($5,300), Walker Kessler ($5,000), James Wiseman ($3,900), Jonathan Isaac ($3,700)

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $350K Micro-Max [$100K to 1st]

The Crown Is Yours: Sign up for DraftKings and experience the ultimate host for games and betting experiences!

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is sontzu) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.