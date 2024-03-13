Fantasy Basketball Value Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Bargain Plays for March 13

We continue our on-going and never-ending hunt for value this evening with a seven-game featured NBA slate on DraftKings. We’re in the final stretch of the regular season, which means even more IR chaos than usual for teams sitting outside the playoff picture — especially if said teams are also on the second night of a back-to-back. I’m looking at you, the Grizzlies. Keep that in mind while building lineups.

Let’s dive in.

In terms of raw fantasy success, Dick is on the heels of his best career game in the NBA, registering 37.0 DKFP in a loss to the Nuggets on Monday. Depending on how the Raptors’ IR shakes out this afternoon, the rookie could be looking at an even bigger opportunity on Wednesday. Not only is this a great matchup on paper — the Pistons rank 29th in the league in defensive rating (119.1) — but there are very few high-usage assets left on Toronto’s active roster. Scottie Barnes (hand), Jakob Poeltl (finger) and Chris Boucher (knee) remain sidelined, while RJ Barrett (personal) will join his teammates in street clothes this evening. Then there’s Immanuel Quickley ($8,500; hip) and Gary Trent Jr. ($5,600; groin), who are questionable after sitting out against Denver. Regardless of which players end up available, Dick should see his third consecutive start. He should log over 36 minutes yet again. At this price, in Detroit, that’s more than enough to be viable.

SF/PF Simone Fontecchio, Detroit Pistons vs. Toronto Raptors, $5,100

This Raptors-Pistons tilt actually owns this slate’s highest implied total, so let’s double-dip on value. Fontecchio has been playing extremely well since being traded to Detroit, averaging 15.2 points and 4.0 rebounds per game, all while shooting 43.0% from three-point range. He’s started six of his 13 contests with the Pistons, including Monday’s commanding victory over the Hornets, where Fontecchio logged an eye-popping 37.1 minutes with Ausar Thompson ($5,600; illness) unavailable. In fact, Fontecchio is averaging 39.5 DKFP in his last two appearances — both games where Thompson was either out or extremely limited. Coincidence? I think not. Thompson is questionable to return to action on Wednesday. If he’s sidelined again, Fontecchio is an easy option at just $5.1K, particularly in such an uptempo environment. Toronto ranks first in the league in pace over its last 10 contests (101.8).

It’s currently unclear if either Jaren Jackson Jr. ($8,600; quad) or Vince Williams Jr. ($6,700; knee) will return for tonight’s matchup with the Hornets, but I certainly have my doubts. I’d also be surprised to see John Konchar ($4,800; ankle) and Luke Kennard ($5,200; knee) play both legs of a back-to-back set. I guess what I’m trying to say is this: Memphis’ rotation is a mess and there’s going to be value somewhere. To me, Jemison seems like the best bet. The rookie was instrumental to the Grizzlies picking up a victory on Tuesday, scoring a career-high 24 points, while adding six rebounds and a pair of blocks. That all equated out to 34.0 DKFP in only 31.1 minutes of work. If Jackson Jr. is ruled out again on Wednesday, Jemison should remain in the starting five. Considering Charlotte is just as undersized and underwhelming as Washington, I could see Jemison having a similar level of success.

