Fantasy Basketball Picks Today: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for March 13

Wednesday presents a seven-game slate. DraftKings continues to offer huge tournaments for DFS players and below are some of my favorite targets at each position.

Guard

Stud

Even at this lucrative salary, Doncic is a great value Wednesday. The Slovenian has simply been unstoppable, tallying seven straight triple-doubles and exceeding 70 DKFP in 10 of his past 12 starts. Doncic’s usage has handled a league-high 37% usage rate since the All-Star break and after a two-game road trip, the superstar is back at home tonight, where Doncic has been 1.5 DKFP per game better than when on the road this season.

Plus, this should be an up-tempo and high-scoring affair vs. the Warriors, with both of these clubs ranking inside the top 12 in pace this season. This game’s total is easily the highest on the slate at 237.5 points on the DraftKings Sportsbook and when he faced the Warriors back in December, Doncic posted 70 DKFP. Expect another huge outburst from the MVP candidate Wednesday and make it a priority to have some exposure to him.

Other Options: Cade Cunningham ($8,600), Coby White ($7,800)

Value

Chris Paul, Golden State Warriors at Dallas Mavericks, $6,900

Opposite of Doncic, Paul is also a compelling target in this slate-high total between the Warriors and Mavs. Stephen Curry (ankle) will remain sidelined and in the four contests the sharpshooter has missed this season, Paul has started at point for Golden State and provided 37.1 DKFP in 31.4 minutes per game. In those games, the veteran led the Warriors with a 33% assist percentage and handled a 19.5% usage rate, which is a 4.2 percentage increase from his season average.

On top of this game’s high expected pace, Dallas ranks 22nd in defensive efficiency and Paul has a ceiling over 40 DKFP in this spot.

Other Options: Jaden Ivey ($6,100), Alex Caruso ($5,500), Bruce Brown ($5,100, if Immanuel Quickley and Gary Trent Jr. are out), Gradey Dick ($4,800, if Quickley and Trent Jr. are out)

Forward

Stud

After finishing with only 18 DKFP across 22 minutes in Monday’s blowout loss to the Mavs, DeRozan finds himself in a perfect get-right spot vs. the Pacers. On top of playing their second game in two nights, Indiana ranks second in pace and 25th in defensive efficiency. Prior to Monday’s lopsided affair with Dallas, DeRozan was playing excellent basketball, producing 45.2 DraftKings PPG in his previous five starts.

This game’s total is set at 233.5 points on the DraftKings Sportsbook - which is a high total for this Bulls’ team that ranks fifth-to-last in pace - DeRozan should regain his form in this strong setting.

Other Options: Zion Williamson ($8,300), Brandon Miller ($7,300), Jonathan Kuminga ($7,000)

Value

Andrew Wiggins, Golden State Warriors at Dallas Mavericks, $5,100

After an ugly home loss to the Spurs on Saturday, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins were reinserted into the Warriors’ starting lineup for Monday’s rematch with San Antonio and the latter finished with 24.5 DKFP across 30.1 minutes. Golden State beat the Spurs by 10 points in this tilt and Wiggins led their starters in plus/minus in the victory. The veteran should remain a starter Wednesday with Curry remaining unavailable and should see over 30 minutes in this slate-high total vs. the Mavs.

Wiggins’ usage increases by 1.3 percentage points with Curry off the floor and he finished with 30.8 DKFP when these clubs last met in December, even with Curry available. Wiggins is underpriced for his expected role on Wednesday and likely will come with low ownership.

Other Options: Klay Thompson ($6,400), Simone Fontecchio ($5,100, if Ausar Thompson is out), Cody Martin ($4,800), Jonathan Isaac ($3,500)

Center

Nikola Vucevic, Chicago Bulls at Indiana Pacers, $8,300

Vucevic exposed the Pacers for a double-double worth 52.8 DKFP in his lone matchup with the team earlier this season and should put up another large score against them on Wednesday. Not only does this Indiana team that is on the second leg of a back-to-back rank second in pace and 25th in defensive efficiency, they are giving up the most points in the paint in the league.

This is obviously tremendous news for a traditional center like Vucevic and before Monday’s blowout loss to the Mavs, the big man was generating 46.2 DKFP per game in his previous three.

Other Options: Jaren Jackson Jr. ($8,600, if active), Kelly Olynyk ($7,000)

Value

Daniel Gafford, Dallas Mavericks vs. Golden State Warriors, $5,000

Gafford has been impressive, supplying 34.2 DKFP per game in his last four, while shooting a perfect 28-for-28 from the field during this stretch – he needs to make eight more shots in a row to beat Wilt Chamberlin’s NBA record of consecutive made field goals. Gafford has seen at least 20 minutes in these past four and he has started at center for Dallas in each of the last three.

Gafford should continue to see 20+ minutes Wednesday and his success should continue in this strong environment vs. the Warriors. Since being traded to the Mavs at the deadline, Gafford has contributed an elite 1.4 DKFP per minute and 34.9 DKFP per game for the seven occasions he has cracked the 20-minute mark.

Other Options: Jalen Duren ($6,700), Myles Turner ($6,200), Trey Jemison ($4,300, if Jackson Jr. is out), Jontay Porter ($4,000)

