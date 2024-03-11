Fantasy Basketball Value Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Bargain Plays for March 11

Well, we’ve got a six-game featured NBA slate this evening and everyone’s questionable. I’m questionable. You’re questionable. Jayson Tatum ($9,500; ankle) is questionable. One of those may be more important than the other...

Let’s dive in and find some values.

It took awhile, but Dick is finally starting to show the flashes of offensive pop that made him a lottery pick less than a year ago. To wit, the rookie has scored in double-figures in five of his last eight games. Dick is also shooting 41.7% on threes dating back to the beginning of January — a skill that was the wing’s calling card in college. Still, viability in DFS isn’t simply about efficiency. In fact, it’s mostly about volume and opportunity. Fortunately for Dick, he’s remained healthy and the rest of Toronto’s roster is dropping like flies. Joining Scottie Barnes (hand) and Jakob Poeltl (finger) on the Raptors’ IR on Monday are RJ Barrett ($7,600; illness), Bruce Brown ($4,800; knee) and Chris Boucher ($4,200; knee), who are all questionable to suit up. With Barrett and Brown sidelined during Saturday’s loss to Portland, Dick earned his second start of his career, logging a season-high 39.1 minutes. If the same scenario plays out this evening, get Dick in a couple of lineups.

The 49-win Celtics, who are nine games up in the loss column on every other team in the Eastern Conference, travel west to take on the lowly, lottery-bound Trail Blazers this evening. Let roster hijinks ensue! Boston has listed 80% of its usual starting lineup as questionable, including the aforementioned Tatum, Jaylen Brown ($7,800; pelvis), Derrick White ($6,600; hand) and Jrue Holiday ($6,100; knee). The other 20%? That would be Kristaps Porzingis (hamstring) and he’s already been ruled out. You can see where this trending. It’s unclear if any of the four assets currently holding a questionable tag will end up playing on Monday, yet logic suggests this is going to be a massive game for the Celtics’ bench. The best value on the team will depend on the final IR, but Pritchard’s ceiling is the highest of any Boston reserve. Luke Kornet ($3,300) also deserves a special mention, as he’s posted at least 30.0 DKFP in both his starts in 2023-24.

Okoro has often found himself in this article, as the Cavaliers have dealt with injuries throughout the regular season. Currently, it’s Donovan Mitchell (knee) and Evan Mobley (ankle) that headline Cleveland’s IR, with Max Strus ($5,700; knee), Darius Garland ($8,000; wrist) and Dean Wade ($4,000; personal) all question marks on this second night of a back-to-back. Basically, the Cavaliers’ rotation is an absolute mess at the moment. Still, Okoro has been a constant during these turbulent times. The former fifth-overall pick is back in Cleveland’s starting five and he’s averaged 34.7 minutes over the team’s last five contests, exceeding 25.0 DKFP four times. Okoro’s DFS value is certainly more about his sturdy floor than a high ceiling; however, if another high-usage piece like Garland is forced to the sidelines, Okoro could be asked to do more. Craig Porter Jr. ($3,300) is another name to keep an eye on as we get closer to tip-off.

