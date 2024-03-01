Fantasy Basketball Picks Today: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for March 1

We have seven games on Friday. There is no late swap. The MIL/CHI and WAS/LAC games are on the night slate. Luka Doncic ($12,100), De’Aaron Fox ($8,500) and Anthony Edwards ($8,800) are all questionable. Keep track of all the pertinent injury updates at DK Live.

As for back-to-backs, CHA, GSW, MIL and WAS played last night. MEM and POR play on Saturday.

DraftKings Sportsbook has zero games with a total of at least 240. There is one double-digit favorite — PHI -11 over CHA. There is one game within two points - MEM -1.5 over POR and this game has a paltry total of only 208.5. There are two home dogs - DET, and TOR. Log into DK Sportsbook for the updates.

Guard

Stud

Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers vs. Charlotte Hornets ($8,700) – Doncic sprained his ankle last game, so I have hesitation paying up for him. Even if he plays, he will likely be hampered. That said, if he’s available, I will have to meditate upon it because he does have the highest floor/ceiling on the slate.

The Hornets have been a much-improved team defensively since the trades, as they are seventh in defensive rating and have neutralized the FPPM to point guards by 2.22%. I don’t care. I don’t care. With no Embiid, Maxey is the engine of this 76ers offense, often garnering a usage rate above 30%. He’s scored at least 22 points in each of the last seven games with three over 30. Maxey has also contributed a nice amount of rebounds, assists and steals. The only thing he doesn’t do is get his Mutombo on. He’s gone for at least 44 DKFP in six of the last seven games with three over those over 50.

Other Options - Luka Doncic ($12,100) if he plays, Kyrie Irving ($8,900), Anfernee Simons ($7,500), Immanuel Quickley ($7,200), RJ Barrett ($7,000), Darius Garland ($6,800) if Mitchell is out

Value

Jordan Goodwin, Memphis Grizzlies vs. Portland Trail Blazers ($4,700) – Goodwin has started the last two contests he’s played in, receiving 29 and 32 minutes. He put up 30.5 and 27.75 DKFP while garnering a usage rate of 14.4% and 21.6%. He will likely get the start tonight and minutes are half the battle. Yo, Joe! Goodwin is averaging a respectable 0.93 FP/Min this season and he should exceed his salary expectations.

Other Options - Jrue Holiday ($5,900), Malik Monk ($5,900), Chris Paul ($5,400), Cody Martin ($4,800), Ziaire Williams ($4,600)

Forward

Stud

Jerami Grant, Portland Trail Blazers at Memphis Grizzlies ($7,100) – If the projected ownership for Grant gets elevated throughout the day, then I will definitely pivot because the range of outcomes is wide for Grant. In addition, this game has a paltry total of 208. If he flies under the radar, then Grant becomes enticing to me because....well, the range of outcomes is wide! While he does dish out some dimes and racks up steals, the contributions in rebounds and blocks are usually minimal. So, that makes Grant highly dependent on scoring. I know he’s going to get the shot attempts and usage. I just never know if he’s going to convert or not. When he’s cold, the floor is 20 DKFP. But, but, but...he can get scorching hot and go for 50 DKFP.

Other Options - Jayson Tatum ($9,800), Pascal Siakam ($7,800), Jaylen Brown ($7,600), Jonathan Kuminga ($6,400), Draymond Green ($6,300)

Value

Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Sacramento Kings ($3,900) – NAW is a low-usage player who doesn’t have a high ceiling. He’s averaging a meh 0.72 DKFP per minute, but he has exceeded point expectations 60% of the time due to his pricing. Over the last two games, he’s played 24 and 30 minutes, putting up 21.5 and 29.25 DKFP. Somewhere in that range should be expected again. In addition, Edwards may sit this one out, which could provide a few extra minutes for NAW.

Other Options - Max Strus ($5,100), Tim Hardaway Jr. ($4,900) if Doncic is out, Lamar Stevens ($4,100)

Center

Stud

Domantas Sabonis, Sacramento Kings at Minnesota Timberwolves ($10,200) - The matchup stinks, as the Timberwolves are first in defensive rating and have neutralized the FPPM to centers by 4.42%, so a ceiling game is a low-probability event. That said, the floor is extremely high with Sabonis due to his role in the offense and his passing ability. He leads the league with 54 double-doubles and has messed around 21 times this season. He has exceeded point expectations 80% of the time. He is coming off a 38-DKFP game on Wednesday, but he only played 32 minutes due to getting blown out. Prior to that, he went for over 50 DKFP in 11 of 13 games with six over 60 and a high of 87.5. In two meetings with Minnesota this season, Sabonis went for 49.5 and 47.25 DKFP.

Other Options - Karl-Anthony Towns ($8,200), Rudy Gobert ($7,500), Evan Mobley ($7,200), Myles Turner ($6,700)

Value

Trey Jemison, Memphis Grizzlies vs. Portland Trail Blazers ($3,300) – Jaren Jackson Jr. is out for tonight, which means Jemison should make his fourth start of the season. In the prior three, he played 24, 32 and 23 minutes, putting up 14, 26.75 and 21.5 DKFP. The price is just too nice for the expected role and playing time, although I wouldn’t expect 30 minutes, as he will likely split the center minutes right down the middle with Stevens.

Other Options - Kelly Olynyk ($4,700), Duop Reath ($4,200)

