Fantasy Basketball Value Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Bargain Plays for March 1

Welcome to March. That’s right. Somehow we’ve already made it through four full months of the NBA regular season. It’s a little wild to think about, but not quite as wild as tonight’s seven-game featured slate, which is littered with questionable superstars and back-to-backs.

Let’s dive in and find some values.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $400K Micro-Max [$100K to 1st, 150 Entry Max] (Non Late Swap)

For up-to-the-minute news, analysis and lineups, download the DK Network app. You also can follow DK Network on Twitter @dknetwork.

Well, Deandre Ayton ($7,100; hand) is hurt again. I know. We’re all incredibly shocked. The former first-overall pick left Tuesday’s loss to Miami with a left hand sprain and the big man is now doubtful to suit up on Friday evening in Memphis. More than likely, this will all shake out to Reath starting his 12th game of the season for the Blazers. The 27-year-old rookie has been quite solid for Portland, so much so that Reath received a three-year standard contract from the team just prior to the All-Star break. Reath is averaging 12.0 points and 6.5 rebounds in 26.4 minutes as a starter in 2023-24. In terms of ceiling, Reath has twice exceeded 40.0 DKFP, with his season-high of 43.25 DKFP coming as a starter back on January 7. There’s a chance Moses Brown ($3,900; wrist) will return to the Blazers against the Grizzlies, but considering he hasn’t played in two months, he’d surely be on a restriction. His impact on Reath’s viability would be minimal at best.

PG Jordan Goodwin, Memphis Grizzlies vs. Portland Trail Blazers, $4,700

Every Grizzlies’ injury report is an adventure and Friday’s does not disappoint. Luke Kennard ($4,300; illness) and John Konchar ($4,100; thumb) are doubtful and should remain sidelined, where they’ll now be joined by both Jaren Jackson Jr. (quad) and Derrick Rose (back). For those of you counting on your fingers at home, that doesn’t leave many healthy rotation players for Memphis. Jackson’s absence looms largest — particularly on the heels of scoring 33 points with 13 rebounds during Wednesday’s loss to the Timberwolves. Heck, Jackson’s usage rate in February was a team-high 35.6%. Needless to say, there’s suddenly a lot of open opportunity to spread around. GG Jackson ($4,800; quad) is a tantalizing asset, but only if he can suit up through his own questionable tag. The safer option might be Goodwin, who should draw another start after logging 31.4 minutes in Minnesota. Despite scoring a mere five points on 1-for-8 shooting, Goodwin collected 30.5 DKFP in a matchup with the NBA’s top defense. Just think what he can do versus the lowly Blazers.

There are levels to Alexander-Walker’s viability on Friday. At the very least, the guard is Minnesota’s established sixth-man, looked upon to be a microwave scorer off the bench. To wit, in 24.3 minutes in Wednesday’s win over the Grizzlies, Alexander-Walker registered 12 points, five assists and 29.25 DKFP. His role should also be slightly larger than usual with Kyle Anderson ($4,300; knee) still hobbled and doubtful to play on Friday. However, at most, Alexander-Walker could be one of this slate’s more intriguing assets priced below $4K — it simply comes down to the health of Anthony Edwards ($8,800; ankle). Edwards has been able to play through a few recent questionable tags, yet you have to think the All-Star will take a break at some point soon. If that is this evening, Alexander-Walker would start in his place. In his last four cracks in the starting five, NAW is averaging 24.9 DKFP.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $400K Micro-Max [$100K to 1st, 150 Entry Max] (Non Late Swap)

The Crown Is Yours: Sign up for DraftKings and experience the ultimate host for games and betting experiences!

For sports betting, head over to DraftKings Sportsbook or download the DK Sportsbook app.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is theglt13) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.