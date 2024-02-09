Fantasy Basketball Picks Today: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for February 9

There are six games on tonight’s slate. Fred VanVleet and Clint Capela are out. Jayson Tatum (49,700), Zion Williamson ($7,100), Jonas Valanciunas ($6,300) and Dejounte Murray ($7,600) are questionable. Keep track of all the pertinent updates at DK Live.

As for back-to-backs, DEN, LAL and MIL played last night. ATL, CHA, HOU, NOP, PHI, TOR and WAS play on Saturday.

DraftKings Sportsbook has one game with a total of at least 240 - ATL/PHI (246). There are two double-digit favorites - BOS -17 over WAS and MIL -14 over CHA. There is one game within two points - TOR -1.5 over HOU. There are two home dogs - PHI and LAL. Log into DK Sportsbook for the updates.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $300K Fadeaway [$100K to 1st]

For up-to-the-minute news, analysis, and lineups, download the DK Network app. You also can follow DK Network on Twitter @dknetwork.

Guard

Stud

Brandon Ingram, New Orleans Pelicans at Los Angeles Lakers ($7,700) – I usually eschew clicking on the button for Ingram because he usually ends up in the 30 DKFP range and has eight games below that mark. On the season, he’s averaging 1.17 DKFP per minute. But he does have 60-DKFP upside, something he’s done twice this season, and I’m intrigued tonight. First, both Valanciunas and Zion are questionable. When those two have been off the court this season, Ingram has seen an 8.25% usage bump to a whopping 36%. Second, the Lakers have boosted the FPPM to shooting guards by 11.35%, the second-most generous mark in the league.

Other Options - LeBron James ($9,800), Trae Young ($9,300), Tyrese Maxey ($9,200), Jamal Murray ($8,400), Austin Reaves ($6,900), CJ McCollum ($6,700)

Value

Amen Thompson, Houston Rockets at Toronto Raptors ($5,300) – Can I get an....Amen? Sure, but so will the rest of the world. On Tuesday, Amen received the start and played 34 minutes, producing 44.25 DKFP. In a single-entry contest I was in, he was rostered on 80% of teams. He is going to be heavily rostered once again. Despite being priced up $1,200 from Tuesday, he is still underpriced for his role and expected playing time. VanVleet is out once again and Amen should get the start. His game is fantasy-friendly, as he’s an excellent passer, racks up defensive stats and grabs boards. His one weakness is the shooting and bucket-getting, but his athleticism allows him to get some easy ones, both in transition and on switches. No reason to get cute here. Do that with an Ingram. I am so ready to get hurt once again.

Other Options - Bogdan Bogdanovic ($5,900), Malik Monk ($5,600), Cody Martin ($5,200), Kevin Huerter ($5,000), Ricky Council ($3,400), Terquavion Smith ($3,300)

Forward

Stud

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks vs. Charlotte Hornets ($11,800) – Giannis is coming off a 31.75-DKFP performance on Thursday. That was only the fourth time he’s been held under 40 DKFP this season. In the other three instances, he only played 28, 22 and 28 minutes due to blowouts. On Thursday, he only played 28 minutes due to another blowout, and he was facing the Timberwolves, the best defensive team in the league, without Middleton or Lillard. Both of those players could be back tonight, but it’s not imperative because Milwaukee faces Charlotte, who have posted the 29th-best defensive rating over the last 10 games. I have images of Giannis smashing his frustrations out like the Hulk tonight.

Other Options - LeBron James ($9,800), Tobias Harris ($7,800), Brandon Miller ($7,500), Jalen Johnson ($7,400), RJ Barrett ($7,100), Onyeka Okongwu ($6,200)

Value

Eugene Omoruyi, Washington Wizards at Boston Celtics ($3,800) – The Wizards traded away starting center Daniel Gafford yesterday and Marvin Bagley III has been ruled out. That leaves Omoruyi and Anthony Gill manning the center position. Gill has played a total of 163 minutes this season, with zero and seven in the last two games. Omoruyi has received 23 and 13 minutes, going for 16.25 and 41 DKFP. He’s undersized at 6-foot-7 and 244 pounds, but he’s strong and plays his ass off. In 146 minutes this season, he’s averaging 1.44 DKFP per minute.

Other Options - Jabari Smith Jr. ($5,400), Corey Kispert ($4,700), KJ Martin ($4,100), Bryce McGowens ($3,800)

Center

Stud

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets at Sacramento Kings ($11,600) – Jokic has had his cold streaks this season, but he still has one of the highest floor/ceiling combos in the game. He’s a threat to triple-double on any given night and puts up 80 DKFP like it’s child’s play. This game has a 2.5-point spread, so it should be competitive with Jokic getting his full allotment of playing time. He’s averaging a robust 1.73 DKFP per minute and should play around 38 minutes.

Other Options - Domantas Sabonis ($10,300), Anthony Davis ($10,200), Alperen Sengun ($9,000), Kristaps Porzingis ($7,900), Jakob Poeltl ($6,200)

Value

Larry Nance Jr., New Orleans Pelicans at Los Angeles Lakers ($4,200) – Both Williamson and Valanciunas are questionable. New Orleans plays tonight and tomorrow, so Zion will likely sit one. Valanciunas hasn’t missed a game this season, but he had to leave after 11 minutes on Wednesday, so there’s a good chance he will sit this one out. If so, Nance could get the start and get close to 28 minutes. If Zion is out, that number could increase because Zion would likely play some small-ball center. Nance is averaging 0.92 DKFP per minute and has 30-DKFP upside if he gets the playing time.

Other Options - Paul Reed ($5,800), KJ Martin ($4,100)

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $300K Fadeaway [$100K to 1st]

The Crown Is Yours: Sign up for DraftKings and experience the ultimate host for games and betting experiences!

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is sontzu) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.