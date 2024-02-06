Fantasy Basketball Picks Today: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for February 7

Wednesday presents a seven-game slate. DraftKings continues to offer huge tournaments for DFS players and below are some of my favorite targets at each position.

Guard

Stud

With Joel Embiid (knee) sidelined, Maxey brings a great ceiling against this Warriors’ team that ranks 10th in pace and 21st in defensive efficiency. With Embiid off the court this season, Maxey’s usage increases a team-high 5.4 percentage points to 32.9% and he generates 1.3 DKFP per minute.

We have seen the guard explode with Embiid inactive this season – including a 60.5 DKFP outing this past Thursday vs. the Jazz – and this is a terrific game environment, with this game carrying a 237-point total and a one-point spread on the DraftKings Sportsbook. In this spot, Maxey’s ceiling is well over 50 DKFP.

Other Options: Trae Young ($9,100), De’Aaron Fox ($8,100)

Value

After a few quiet outings to begin his tenure with the Heat, Rozier has been very solid in his last five, producing 33.8 DKFP per game. During this stretch, the ex-Hornet has seen a 20.9% usage rate and has ranked third on the team with 31.2 minutes per game, only trailing Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.

In this stellar spot vs. the Spurs, who rank fifth in pace and 25th in defensive efficiency, Rozier should effortlessly exceed five times value at this affordable salary, which is a notable $300 decrease from his last start.

Other Options: Jaden Ivey ($6,400, if Cade Cunningham or Bojan Bogdanovic are out), Kelly Oubre Jr. ($6,300), Alec Burks ($4,600, if Cunningham is out), Kevin Huerter ($5,000)

Forward

Stud

Hosting the Hawks, Tatum needs to be considered at this sub $10K salary. Ranking third in pace and 28th in defensive efficiency, Atlanta is one of the best matchups to attack in the league and when these clubs met back in late November, the forward erupted for 54.8 DKFP. In fact, Tatum has topped 50 DKFP in four of his last five meetings with the Hawks.

This game’s total is up to 244 points on the DraftKings Sportsbook and in totals of 240 points or greater this season, Tatum has responded with 52.1 DKFP per game. Also, while it feels unlikely he sits, given he has played through questionable tags regularly this season, Jrue Holiday (elbow) is questionable and if he was inactive, Tatum would receive a notable boost. With Holiday off the floor this season, Tautm’s usage has risen 3.1 percentage points.

Other Options: Kawhi Leonard ($8,900), Jaylen Brown ($8,000), Tobias Harris ($7,700), Jonathan Kuminga ($7,200)

Value

Onyeka Okongwu, Atlanta Hawks at Boston Celtics, $5,700

With Clint Capela (adductor) sidelined, Okongwu is one of the better forward values on the slate, despite this matchup with the Celtics, who rank third in defensive efficiency. The 23-year-old will start at center in place of Capela and for the three contests he has missed this season, Okongwu is amassing 30 DKFP in 33.9 minutes per game.

The big man is collecting 0.92 DKFP per minute this season and is an affordable way to gain a share of this 244-point total in Boston, which is tied for the highest of this seven-game slate on the DraftKings Sportsbook.

Other Options: RJ Barrett ($6,900), Trey Murphy III ($4,500, if Zion Williamson is out), Trey Lyles ($3,200)

Center

Stud

Sabonis exposed the Pistons for a season-best 77.5 DKFP a few weeks ago and faces them again Wednesday, this time on his home floor. The center has been slightly more productive at home this season and Sabonis is in excellent form right now, supplying at least 55 DKFP in four of his last five starts. In addition to ranking 28th in defensive efficiency and ninth in pace, Detroit is giving up the fourth most points in the paint this season, making this an elite spot for a versatile big like Sabonis.

Not only is the center a great DFS target Wednesday, but Sabonis is also a sharp bet for a triple-double at +115 on the DraftKings Sportsbook. The 27-year-old has notched a triple-double in three of his past four starts and recorded a triple-double vs. the Pistons last month.

Other Options: Bam Adebayo ($8,000), Jarrett Allen ($7,600), Kristaps Porzingis ($7,500)

Value

After seeing limited minutes in his first start back following an 11-game absence due to a sprained ankle, Poeltl has seen no restrictions and has looked great in his past two starts, contributing 37.1 DFKP in 30.5 minutes per game. Next, the center gets a superb matchup vs. the Hornets on Wednesday, who rank dead last in defensive efficiency and are yielding the seventh most points in the paint.

Poeltl should surpass 30 DKFP in a prime spot and is a player who never comes with much ownership.

Other Options: Jonas Valanciunas ($6,500, if Williamson is out), Draymond Green ($6,300, if active), Daniel Gafford ($5,800), Dario Saric ($4,200, if Green is out)

