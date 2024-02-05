Fantasy Basketball Picks Today: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for February 5

There are six games on tonight’s slate. Joel Embiid, Clint Capela and Dereck Lively II are out. Luka Doncic ($12,000), Anthony Davis ($9,900), LeBron James ($10,000), Jarrett Allen ($7,600) and Zion Williamson ($7,500) are questionable. Keep track of all the pertinent updates at DK Live.

As for back-to-backs, CHA, LAC and TOR played last night. BKN and DAL play on Tuesday.

DraftKings Sportsbook has two games with a total of at least 240 - DAL/PHI (243) and LAC/ATL (242). There are two double-digit favorites - LAL -11.5 over CHA and NOP -11.5 over TOR. There are two games within two points - DAL -1.5 over PHI and BKN -1.5 over GSW. There are three home dogs - PHI, CHA and ATL. Log into DK Sportsbook for the updates.

Guard

Stud

Cam Thomas, Brooklyn Nets vs. Golden State Warriors ($6,600) – I usually hate rostering players like Thomas, who are one-dimensional huckers and chuckers. That said, he has gotten better at finding open teammates at times, dishing out five and four dimes in the last two games and racking up a steal in five straight — with two of those games having two steals. It’s all about the playing time and usage, though. He’s played over 32 minutes in each of the last four games, with one of those with 42 minutes. He’s attempted 26, 19, 16, 19 and 15 shots over that span and the usage rate has been 37, 28, 25, 32 and 42 percent. There is no denying those numbers. All of that has translated to at least 37 DKFP in those five games with one at 46.3 and another at 54.3. The price is palatable for the expected playing time and usage.

Other Options - Donovan Mitchell ($9,700), Stephen Curry ($9,400), Tyrese Maxey ($9,100), Kyrie Irving ($8,500), Mikal Bridges ($7,200), D’Angelo Russell ($7,100), RJ Barrett ($6,900), Austin Reaves ($6,800), Tim Hardaway Jr. ($6,200) if Doncic is out

Value

Lonnie Walker, Brooklyn Nets vs. Golden State Warriors ($4,000) – Due to all the injuries, Walker has played 30, 31 and 27 minutes over the last three games. Dennis Smith Jr. ($3,700) is expected to return, so that may take some minutes away, but Walker should still see significant playing time — he is a primary source of offense off the bench at the moment. Walker is Cam Thomas-like, and he’s attempted 16, 16 and 14 shots, which he’s converted into 28.5, 41.8 and 33.5 DKFP. The price is too good for the expected role in a game that has a healthy total of 237.5.

Other Options - Brandin Podziemski ($5,700), Malik Monk ($5,400), Kevin Huerter ($5,100), Lester Quinones ($3,400)

Forward

Stud

Brandon Miller, Charlotte Hornets vs. Los Angeles Lakers ($6,800) – Brandon Miller. Scoot Henderson. Brandon Miller. Scoot Henderson. While Scoot has started coming around, it looks like the Hornets selected the right guy at 2 in the NBA Draft. Shocker! I kid I kid. With LaMelo Ball out, Miller has really stepped up as of late, scoring 29, 21, 28 and 35 points. The usage rate has ticked up to the 30% range and he’s been playing around 38 minutes per contest. Over the last four games, Miller has put up 52, 50.5, 29.25 and 45.25 DKFP. Now, he faces a Lakers team that has boosted the FPPM to small forwards by 10.53%, the third-most generous.

Other Options - Anthony Davis ($9,900), Kawhi Leonard ($8,900), Jalen Johnson ($7,300), Mikal Bridges ($7,200), RJ Barrett ($6,900), Draymond Green ($6,400), Tim Hardaway Jr. ($6,200) if Doncic is out

Value

Onyeka Okongwu, Atlanta Hawks vs. Los Angeles Clippers ($5,100) – With Clint Capela out, Okongwu will likely get the start. He’s averaging 0.92 DKFP per minute and is coming off a game in which he put up 48.5 DKFP in 36 minutes. A repeat of that is unlikely, but it shows the upside that he possesses. The likely outcome is that he lands in the 30 DKFP range, which would be good for the price. On the season, Okongwu has eclipsed 30 DKFP eight times.

Other Options - Cameron Johnson ($5,000), Josh Green ($4,900), Lonnie Walker ($4,000)

Center

Stud

Jonas Valanciunas, New Orleans Pelicans vs. Toronto Raptors ($6,500) – I’m always leery of playing Valanciunas, especially when opposing teams have the ability to play small ball against New Orleans. In those scenarios, Valanciunas plays close to 24 minutes. Against teams that have traditional centers, he will often play over 30 minutes, as he did against Houston two games ago. Toronto just got back Poeltl recently, so I’m thinking Valanciunas gets closer to 30 minutes tonight. On the season, he’s averaging 1.24 DKFP per minute, so if he gets the playing time, he could get close to 40 DKFP.

Other Options - Anthony Davis ($9,900), Nic Claxton ($6,900), Draymond Green ($6,400), Paul Reed ($6,200), Jakob Poeltl ($6,000)

Value

Bruno Fernando, Atlanta Hawks vs. Los Angeles Clippers ($3,000) – With Capela out, Fernando will likely soak up all the backup center minutes. On the season, he’s averaging a healthy 1.04 DKFP per minute, although that’s on a miniscule sample size of 83 minutes. He has gone over 20 DKFP twice this season and is priced at the bare minimum.

Other Options - Onyeka Okongwu ($5,100), Maxi Kleber ($4,100), Richaun Holmes ($3,700), Dwight Powell ($3,600). With Lively out and Kleber questionable, whichever center is left for Dallas.

