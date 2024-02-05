DraftKings Fantasy Golf Picks: WM Phoenix Open Predictions, Preview

The PGA TOUR heads to Arizona this week for the WM Phoenix Open. TPC Scottsdale will be the host, and measures as a 7,261-yard par 71 with Poa grass greens. After weeks of multi-course rotations, we are back to a standard full-field, 36-hole cut event this week.

As per usual, the field for the WMPO is quite strong, even with both Viktor Hovland and Xander Schauffele withdrawing. World No. 1 and two-time defending champion Scottie Scheffler will headline, along with Justin Thomas, Max Homa and Jordan Spieth

Below, I have outlined three of my favorite DraftKings plays for the week.

Justin Thomas ($10,000)

It took me a while to get here, but there’s no fighting it anymore, JT is back. Whatever adjustments Thomas made to his game over at the tail end of the Summer have worked, because he’s as hot as any golfer on the planet right now. Dating back to the Wyndham Championship in late August, Thomas has posted finishes of T12, solo fifth, solo fourth, solo third, T3 and then T6 last week at Pebble Beach.

During this stretch, which dates back 16 measured rounds, JT ranks fifth in the field in SG: Approach and No. 1 in both SG: Tee-to-Green and SG: Total. The 15-time PGA TOUR winner also loves TPC Scottsdale, having posted four top-eight finishes and three additional top-17s in eight starts since 2015.

When you factor in his recent form, rolling stats and course history, JT makes for a no-brainer play this week at $10,00, especially with the $1,600 discount you’re getting from Scheffler.

Beau Hossler ($8,000)

Hossler has really turned into one of more consistent golfers on the PGA TOUR, having missed just one cut dating back to the Rocket Mortgage Classic in July. In that time he’s posted seven top-15 finishes, including four top-10s. Hossler is not the most prolific ball-striker, but he does just enough in that department while letting his incredible short game carry him.

Dating back 24 rounds in this field, Hossler ranks 10th in SG: Putting, ninth in SG: Around-the-Green and 13th in SG: Total. His history at this event is nothing to write home about, but he did finish T14 last year and is now returning a much more polished player.

Hossler should continue his made-cut streak in the desert this week and boasts pretty clear top-20 upside for a very reasonable $8,000 salary.

Kurt Kitayama ($7,200)

Kitayama has been on a tear with his ball striking of late. He gained 2.7 strokes last week in just two measured rounds at Pebble Beach, and before that gained three at the Sony Open and 5.1 at Sentry. His problem has remained with his putter, where he’s lost strokes in all three of his 2024 starts.

In Kitayama’s lone start at the WMPO last season, he posted a T23 finish, while averaging .79 SG: Putting per round. If that repeats itself this week, Kitayama is very live to not only post a high finish but maybe even win. We have already seen him take down a big boy event once before, when he outdueled Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy to win the Arnold Palmer Invitational last March

Thankfully, Kitayama’s price has not quite caught up to well he’s been hitting the ball of late, so we can still roster him at this discounted $7,200 tag.

