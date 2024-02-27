Fantasy Basketball Picks Today: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for February 28

Wednesday presents a six-game slate. DraftKings continues to offer huge tournaments for DFS players and below are some of my favorite targets at each position.

Guard

Stud

Barnes posted a 67 DKFP triple-double Monday vs. the Pacers and has now recorded at least 45 DKFP in six of his last seven starts. Up next for the budding star is another up-tempo matchup vs. the Mavericks, who rank 12th in pace. Additionally, Dallas ranks 20th in defensive efficiency and they are playing their second game in two nights. Barnes posted 55.5 DKFP vs. this Mavericks’ team earlier this season and also gets the luxury of competing on his home floor Wednesday, where Barnes has been 3.9 DKFP per game better than when on the road this season.

This game’s total is up to 242.5 points on the DraftKings Sportsbook and Barnes should thrive with at least 50 DKFP in this elite setting.

Other Options: Luka Doncic ($12,000), De’Aaron Fox ($8,500, if active), Jamal Murray ($7,800), Immanuel Quickley ($7,000)

Value

With Paul George (knee) missing his second straight, Powell is a standout value at this price tag. The pure scorer got the spot start in place of George on Sunday and finished with 30.5 DKFP across a season-high 37 minutes vs. the Kings. Powell is now amassing 30.3 DKFP per game for the four tilts George has missed this season and in a tight 4.5-point spread vs. the Lakers on Wednesday, Powell should continue to see huge minutes and should effortlessly out-produce this low salary.

Powell’s usage rises 3.3 percentage points to 22.4% with George off the floor this season and this is a compelling matchup, with the Lakers ranking fifth in pace, compared to the Clippers, who rank 25th.

Other Options: Bennedict Mathurin ($6,200, if Aaron Nesmith is out), Malik Monk ($5,600, if Fox is out), Kevin Huerter ($4,800), Terrance Mann ($4,400), Gradey Dick ($3,800)

Forward

Kawhi Leonard, Los Angeles Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers, $8,700

Leonard is another great target from the Clippers with George sidelined. In the four starts Leonard has made sans George this season, the two-time NBA Finals MVP is contributing 50.4 DKFP per game. In those four contests, Leonard led Los Angeles with a 30.5% usage rate, which is a 3.9 percentage point upgrade from his season average.

This will be Leonard’s fourth time facing the Lakers this season and in the first three, he dominated the rival club for 53.1 DKFP per game, even with George active for all of these contests. Now, with the ex-Pacer missing, the sky is the limit for Leonard.

Other Options: LeBron James ($9,100), Anthony Edwards ($8,900), Zion Williamson ($8,300)

Value

While this is a difficult matchup vs. the Wolves and their league-best defense, Stevens is just too cheap for his new role with the Grizzlies and will likely come with little ownership given the challenging matchup. Since joining Memphis five games ago, the veteran has generated 25.3 DKFP per game, including no efforts under 21 DKFP.

Luke Kennard’s (out, illness) absence should open up a few extra minutes for Stevens and he should supply at least 20 DKFP.

Other Options: Trey Murphy III ($5,700), Kyle Anderson (4,600, if Karl-Anthony Towns is out), Ochai Agbaji ($3,500)

Center

Jokic is the undisputed No.1 option on the slate and is underpriced for his potential. The former MVP was unstoppable in his last start, erupting for 90.5 DKFP vs. the Warriors, marking his third consecutive effort of at least 72 DKFP. Jokic is scoring an elite 1.8 DKFP per minute this season and already has an 84.25 DKFP performance vs. the Kings on his resume this year.

Jokic shouldn’t be priced under $12K and is worth building around for this six-game slate.

Other Options: Domantas Sabonis ($10,300, boost if Fox is out), Rudy Gobert ($7,500, boost if Towns is out), Jarrett Allen ($7,400)

Value

Ivica Zubac, Los Angeles Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers, $5,600

Zubac has been solid as of late, providing 29.6 DKFP per game in his last five starts - including four double-doubles - and he went off for 49.75 DKFP when these two Los Angeles clubs last met in January. While we can’t expect this type of performance again, this is a matchup that requires Zubac’s size and he should be able to out-produce this affordable salary.

The Clippers are 4.5-point home favorites for this matchup on the DraftKings Sportsbook and for the last 10 occasions Zubac has competed as a home favorite, the big man is collecting 32.2 DKFP per game.

Other Options: Jonas Valanciunas ($6,400), Naz Reid ($5,500, if Towns is out), Dereck Lively II ($4,400)

