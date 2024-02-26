Fantasy Basketball Value Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Bargain Plays for February 26

We’ve reached the final week of February. We’re truly in the homestretch of the NBA’s regular season, with most teams having about 25 games left on their schedule. Four of those contests are tonight, comprising a very light DraftKings featured slate.

Let’s dive in and find some values.

There’s a ton of value in the Pistons’ rotation on this slate and most of the viable options have the a little extra motivation in the form of a revenge game. Let’s first focus on Grimes, who returned from a lingering knee ailment on Saturday to make his debut with Detroit. Grimes logged 26.5 minutes — the most of any Pistons reserve — and finished with 19.5 DKFP despite shooting just 25% from the field. That’s what happens when you add four assists, a pair of steals and the block. The 23-year-old wing was the centerpiece of Detroit’s return package in the Bojan Bogdanovic ($5,900) trade, and there’s no reason to think that the Pistons won’t be playing Grimes heavy minutes for the remainder of the season. At this price, in this role, he’ll almost assuredly bring back at least 6x value against his former squad. Evan Fournier ($3,800) is actually in an incredibly similar spot, having registered 20-plus DKFP in three of Detroit’s last four games. However, I do think Grimes carries slightly more upside at a cheaper salary.

The Heat’s injury report is an absolute nightmare on Monday, with several key names having their status up in the air. Tyler Herro ($7,500; knee) is questionable after leaving the fourth quarter of Friday’s victory against the Pelicans, while Terry Rozier ($6,700; knee) is also questionable with an ailment that has forced him to miss Miami’s last three games. On top of that, Josh Richardson (shoulder) will be joined on the sideline by Jimmy Butler and Nikola Jovic, who are both serving suspensions and will put the Heat down at least two starters. So, where do we and Erik Spoelstra go from here? I’m assuming Jaime Jaquez Jr. ($5,600) and Duncan Robinson ($5,400) will be moved into the team’s starting five, which should in turn open the door for Highsmith to play big minutes as the Heat’s sixth man. the forward has thrived when given extra opportunity so far in 2023-24, averaging 28.2 DKFP the seven times he’s logged at least 30 minutes of action. Heck, if both Herro and Rozier end up sitting, Highsmith could even find himself starting alongside Robinson and Jaquez. In such a scenario, I’d keep an eye on Delon Wright ($3,000) at the bare minimum, as well, as the former first-round pick would likely need to make his debut for a Miami squad with little remaining guard depth.

PF GG Jackson II, Memphis Grizzlies vs. Brooklyn Nets, $4,900

Jackson is on the heels of his worst performance in some time, registering just 11 points and 15.0 DKFP in a loss to the Clippers last Friday. However, in the six games prior to that dud, Jackson was an absolute beast, averaging 20.7 points and 33.8 DKFP per contest, even putting up a career-high 43.75 DKFP against Chicago. That, my friends, is real upside. Jackson’s role should be even more secure on Monday, as John Konchar (thumb) has already been ruled out for this evening’s tilt with the Nets, adding another name to an incredibly lengthy injury report. Also helping Jackson’s viability? A matchup with Brooklyn. The Nets have been abysmal on defense in February, surrendering 118.6 opponent points per 100 possessions so far in the month. Woof.

