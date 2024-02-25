Fantasy Basketball Picks Today: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for February 26

We only have four games on Monday. Jimmy Butler is out. Tyler Herro ($7,500), Terry Rozier ($6,700) and Ben Simmons ($5,500) are questionable. Keep track of all the pertinent injury updates at DK Live.

As for back-to-backs, IND and SAC played last night. MIN is the only team that plays on Saturday as well. BKN, DET, MIA and NYK play on Tuesday.

DraftKings Sportsbook has one game with a total of at least 240 - IND/TOR (246). There is one double-digit favorite — NYK -11 over DET. There is one game within two points - BKN -1 over MEM. There is one home dog - MEM. Log into DK Sportsbook for the updates.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $350K Micro-Max [$100K to 1st]

Guard

Stud

Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers vs. Toronto Raptors ($9,500) – Haliburton is fully back now after dealing with an injury and limited playing time. He played 31 yesterday and received 34 minutes in each of the prior two games, going for over 50 DKFP in both. Haliburton could’ve made it three but Indiana blew out Dallas on Sunday. Regardless, he’s back to jump passing, hoisting up treys, dishing out dimes and reverse-jamming in transition. This game has the highest total on the slate by a wide margin and Toronto has been 25th in defensive rating over the last 10 games.

Other Options - Jalen Brunson ($9,700), Scottie Barnes ($8,900), Immanuel Quickley ($7,200), RJ Barrett ($7,000), Cam Thomas ($6,800)

Value

Duncan Robinson, Miami Heat at Sacramento Kings ($5,400) – Jimmy Butler is out while Tyler Herro could miss as well. Robinson could start, something he’s done 19 times this season. In those games, he’s averaged 31.7 minutes, 17.3 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 3.6 treys. Even if he comes off the bench, he’s going to get a significant run and hoist-up shots. Over the last four games, he’s gone for 25, 30.8, 43.3 and 20 DKFP while attempting 14, 11, 12 and 11 shots. He started two of those games.

Other Options - Malik Monk ($5,800), Andrew Nembhard ($5,100), Kevin Huerter ($4,900), Ziaire Williams ($4,700), Quentin Grimes ($3,600)

Forward

Stud

Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors at Indiana Pacers ($8,900) – Even though Quickley and Barrett are relatively high-usage players, the Raptors are still Scottie’s team. While he may not drop 30 points on the regular, he stuffs the stat sheet and contributes robustly in every category sans treys. This environment should be a juicy one for fantasy and Barnes should provide plenty of fantasy goodies.

Other Options - Jaren Jackson Jr. ($7,900), RJ Barrett ($7,000), Precious Achiuwa ($7,000), Vince Williams Jr. ($6,900), Josh Hart ($6,500)

Value

GG Jackson, Memphis Grizzlies vs. Brooklyn Nets ($4,900) – There is volatility to GG’s game because he’s not starting and is reliant on scoring. In the most recent game against the Clippers, he played 24 minutes and put up 15 DKFP. That said, he is a professional getter of buckets and went for over 30 DKFP in five of the prior six games. With all of the injuries in Memphis, Jackson’s scoring prowess is needed. The Nets have been 28th in defensive rating over the last 10 games.

Other Options - Malik Monk ($5,800), Duncan Robinson ($5,400), Simone Fontecchio ($4,800), Ziaire Williams ($4,700), Haywood Highsmith ($4,600)

Center

Stud

Domantas Sabonis, Sacramento Kings vs. Miami Heat ($10,200) - I respect Adebayo and his defense tremendously. That said, I respect Sabonis’ game and recent production more. It is often said that good offense beats good defense. In the case of Sabonis, he is so well-rounded and the offense flows through him that the opportunities to rack up fantasy goodies are heightened. You can pretty much pencil him in for double-digit points and rebounds, as he leads the league in double-doubles with 51. He also has 19 triple-doubles. He’s gone for at least 50 DKFP in 10 of the last 11 games with a high of 87.5.

Other Options - Bam Adebayo ($8,600), Jaren Jackson Jr. ($7,900), Precious Achiuwa ($7,000), Myles Turner ($6,900), Jalen Duren ($6,800), Isaiah Hartenstein ($6,100)

Value

Kevin Love, Miami Heat at Sacramento Kings ($4,300) – Love usually plays in the teens, as he’s now 35 years of age. He has eclipsed the mark 14 times on the season, though. He may have to in this one as the Heat will be without some key players. When he’s on the court, Love is still very productive, averaging 1.22 DKFP per minute.

