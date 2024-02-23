Fantasy Basketball Value Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Bargain Plays for February 23

Allow me to go full Karen for a moment, because I’d like to speak to the manager of whoever put together the NBA’s schedule coming out of the All-Star break. There are 14 teams on the second leg of a back-to-back set this evening. Even if we just isolate the six games on DraftKings’ featured slate, there are still eight teams with tired legs and no official injury report to speak of.

This one’s going to be anarchy. Make sure to keep up to date with the news as we get closer to lock. Let’s dive into the madness.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $350K Micro-Max [$100K to 1st, 150 Entry Max]

For up-to-the-minute news, analysis and lineups, download the DK Network app. You also can follow DK Network on Twitter @dknetwork.

As per usual with the Heat, there are a lot of moving parts to their rotation on Friday night. First and foremost, Jimmy Butler ($7,700) is back after missing the final three games before the All-Star break due to a personal matter. However, Terry Rozier (knee) and Josh Richardson (shoulder) remain sidelined, while Tyler Herro ($7,200; foot) is questionable to suit up. That’s quite the injury cluster at the shooting guard position, which should open up all the minutes that Robinson can handle. The 29-year-old was red-hot prior to the break, averaging 21.5 points and 37.0 DKFP in Miami’s last two contests. Robinson is also shooting an eye-popping 48.5% from three-point range so far in February. Even if Herro ends up playing, expect Robinson to hang on to a spot in the Heat’s starting five. If Herro sits? The sky is the limit.

SG Eric Gordon, Phoenix Suns at Houston Rockets, $4,800

Count the Suns among the many teams on this slate yet to release an official injury report, yet we might actually have something better. Prior to Thursday’s loss to Dallas, Frank Vogel made it clear that the oft-injured Bradley Beal ($6,800; hamstring) would likely be unavailable for Friday’s contest against the Rockets. Fortunately, we have a lot of experience dealing with a Beal absence at this point in the season. Gordon should enter the starting lineup once again in Beal’s place, a role where he’s averaged 33.2 minutes and 15.9 points with a .670 true shooting percentage in 23 games. Specific to his last five starts, Gordon has produced 30.3 DKFP per contest with a high of 38.0 DKFP back on December 27 against this same Rockets team. What a coincidence, right?

Coulibaly is in an interesting spot. On Thursday, the rookie was inserted into Washington’s starting five, sending a disgruntled Jordan Poole ($5,500) to a reserve role. At first glance, Coulibaly didn’t do much with the opportunity, finishing the game with just four points and 12.25 DKFP. However, he also logged 32.0 minutes against Denver — the most of any player on the Wizards. That’s my big takeaway. With nothing to play for these final months, Washington is clearly prioritizing youth. It wants to see what it has in Coulibaly and its going to give him endless opportunity. It’s not like the lottery pick hasn’t shown flashes of brilliance, either. Coulibaly’s exceeded the 30 DKFP plateau seven times in 2023-24, collecting 40.5 DKFP as recently as February 9. In a matchup with far and away this slate’s highest implied total, I’m willing to give Coulibaly another chance in my lineups.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $350K Micro-Max [$100K to 1st, 150 Entry Max]

The Crown Is Yours: Sign up for DraftKings and experience the ultimate host for games and betting experiences!

For sports betting, head over to DraftKings Sportsbook or download the DK Sportsbook app.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is theglt13) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.