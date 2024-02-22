Fantasy Basketball Picks Today: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for February 23

We have six games on the main slate, as the MIL/MIN, DEN/POR and CHA/GSW games are on the night slate. There are a ton of back-to-backs, so expect plenty of shenanigans and value to pop up. Keep track of all the pertinent injury updates at DK Live.

As for back-to-backs, CHA, CLE, DEN, GSW, HOU, LAC, LAL, NOP, OKC, PHI, PHO, SAS, TOR and WAS played last night. MIN is the only team that plays on Saturday as well.

DraftKings Sportsbook has two games with a total of at least 240 - TOR/ATL (244.5) and WAS/OKC (241.5). There is one double-digit favorite — OKC -14.5 over WAS. There are zero games within two points. There are three home dog - PHI, MEM and HOU. Log into DK Sportsbook for the updates.

Guard

Stud

Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors at Atlanta Hawks ($8,800) – Toronto played last night, but I’m not too concerned with this back-to-back situation because they were cruising for most of Thursday night, eventually winning 121-93. Barnes went for 18 points, 12 rebounds, three assists, one block and three steals, stuffing the stat sheet like he usually does. There should be plenty of opportunities to replicate the feat on Friday, because the game environment should be a juicy one. Over the last 10 games, the Hawks have ranked second in pace while sitting 27th in defensive rating.

Other Options - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($10,900), Donovan Mitchell ($9,500), Trae Young ($9,400), Dejounte Murray ($7,500), Vince Williams ($7,000), RJ Barrett ($6,900), Tyus Jones ($6,100)

Value

Ziaire Williams, Memphis Grizzlies vs. Los Angeles Clippers ($4,900) – I’m not crazy about this play because Williams is coming off a 45-DKFP performance, and, well, it’s Ziaire Williams. He’s flashed in his brief career, but has been underwhelming for the majority of it. That said, I’ve been a Ziaire Williams fan since he entered the league. Williams has size, length, can shoot and even navigate ball screen actions. Let’s overlook the shaky handle and suspect passing at times. In fantasy, minutes are half the battle, and Williams should get plenty of those. He started the last game and received 37 minutes. I don’t see why he doesn’t see a bunch of playing time in this one. What he does with it is another matter.

Other Options - Josh Giddey ($5,700), Duncan Robinson ($4,900), Luke Kennard ($4,800), Gary Trent Jr. ($4,300), Bilal Coulibaly ($4,200)

Forward

Stud

Jalen Johnson, Atlanta Hawks vs. Toronto Raptors ($7,300) – Johnson is a stud, especially in transition. His athleticism oozes and he has 50-DKFP upside. That said, he will likely end up in the 30-DKFP range, as he averages 1.04 DKFP per minute. He has been playing in the high-30s, though, and has received at least 40 minutes in three of the last 10 games. With Onyeka Okongwu out, Clint Capela on a minutes limit and Bruno Fernando being Bruno Fernando, Johnson could see some time as the small-ball center in this one. He has played that role 4% of the time this season. If so, he should cook both Jakob Poeltl and Kelly Olynyk on the perimeter and out in transition.

Other Options - Jimmy Butler ($7,700), Kyle Kuzma ($7,400), Jalen Williams ($7,200), Vince Williams Jr. ($7,000), Evan Mobley ($7,000), RJ Barrett ($6,900)

Value

Lugentz Dort, Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Washington Wizards ($4,600) – Dort can be rough to watch due to the poor shooting efficiency at times. In addition, he’s down low on the totem pole for usage, as he’s out there for his defense. Over the last 10 games, he’s scored single-digit DKFP three times. But, but, but, Dort always has these random games where he goes NBA Jam and lights the nets on fire. He has 40 DKFP upside in those scenarios. Friday could be one of those games as the Wizards don’t play defense and have been tops in pace.

Other Options - GG Jackson ($5,200), Ziaire Williams ($4,900), Duncan Robinson ($4,900), Kelly Olynyk ($4,700)

Center

Stud

Chet Holmgren, Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Washington Wizards ($7,600) - This game has a 14.5 spread, so the probability of a blowout is increased. That said, the environment should be a good one and Holmgren could be a big part of the game being a blowout, anyways. Over the last 15 games, there have been two blowouts and Holmgren put up 35 and 41.8 DKFP in 23 and 30 minutes. Being defended by Marvin Bagley also increases the chances that Holmgren has a ceiling game. Holmgren has failed to score 30 DKFP in three of the last 15 games, but he’s gone over 50 twice. I think he gets closer to 50 than 30 in this one.

Other Options - Bam Adebayo ($8,400), Kyle Kuzma ($7,400), Jarrett Allen ($7,100), Evan Mobley ($7,000), Jusuf Nurkic ($6,500)

Value

Marvin Bagley III, Washington Wizards at Oklahoma City Thunder ($5,500) – Bagley doesn’t do much outside of scoring and grabbing rebounds, but since arriving in Washington, he’s gone for at least 30 DKFP in five games. He played 39 and 36 minutes in his first two games, but the playing time has subsided since. That said, he received 30 and 28 minutes the two games before the break and was under 30 last night, but facing Jokic probably had something to do with that. Holmgren is more his size and girth, so he could see more run on Friday. Also, there’s really no one else on the depth chart.

Other Options - Paul Reed ($5,800), Marvin Bagley ($5,500), Kelly Olynyk ($4,700), Bruno Fernando ($4,400)

