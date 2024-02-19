DraftKings Fantasy Golf Picks: Mexico Open at Vidanta Predictions, Preview

The PGA TOUR heads to Mexico this week for the Mexico Open at Vidanta. Vidanta Vallarta will be the host course and measures as a 7,456-yard par 71, featuring Paspalum grass greens. Headlining the field will be defending-champion Tony Finau, along with Stephan Jaeger and Emiliano Grillo.

Below, I have outlined three of my favorite DraftKings plays for the week.

Tony Finau ($12,000)

This is going to sound like the ultimate cop out, but with the withdrawal of Will Zalatoris, there is no one in this field that presents a true threat to Finau this week. The 2023 Mexican Open at Vidanta champion is coming in playing some great golf, having finished T6 at Torrey Pines and then T19 last week at Riviera.

Over the past 16 rounds in this field, which covers all of Finau’s measured rounds in 2024, he ranks No. 1 in this field in SG: Tee-to-Green and SG: Ball-Striking. Finau’s history here is well documented, as he finished runner-up to Jon Rahm in 2022, before ultimately besting Rahm by three strokes last year to take home the trophy.

Just to put Finau’s dominance at Vidanta Villarta in perspective, he’s averaging a whopping 3.51 SG: Tee-to-Green per round here in his two trips, which of course ranks No. 1 in this field. Stephan Jaeger, who ranks second, is averaging 1.61. There’s an argument to be made that Finau should be $13,000 and not $12,000 this week

Whichever way you slice it, Finau is head-and-shoulders the best play on the board in all contest formats.

Mark Hubbard ($9,000)

Hubbard has been a paragon of consistency to begin 2024, having made the cut in all five tournaments he’s played, while finishing T4 at Pebble Beach and 20th at Torrey Pines over that stretch. It’s been his iron play that’s been the catalyst, as Hubbard ranks fifth in this field in SG: Approach over his past 16 rounds.

Hubbard has played this event each of the first two years it’s been held, with the first two resulting in finishes of T51 and T18, respectively. These resort courses like Vidanta Vallarda usually fit Hubbard’s eye pretty well, as his suspect off-the-tee play gets muted a bit due to the wide fairways, allowing his iron-play to take center stage.

Hubbard’s $9,000 salary is also quite reasonable this week when you factor in who’s priced around him, making him a great second golfer for your rosters.

Greyson Sigg ($7,200)

I always look to target Sigg at these alternate-field type of events, as he’s usually priced too cheap for his talent level. He’s coming off back-to-back missed cuts at the WM Phoenix Open and Farmers, but those are not spots we would expect Sigg to thrive. He did finish T17 at the American Express prior to that, and had a really strong Fall swing as well, posting three top-28 finishes, including a T8 at the RSM Classic.

Even when you factor in the last two missed cuts, Sigg still ranks seventh in the field in SG: Tee-to-Green and fourth in Total Strokes Gained over the past 16 rounds. Pretty good for a guy who costs just $7,200. Sigg, like the two other golfers in this article, has also played this event both years it been held, finishing T18 and T33.

He makes for a prime bounce-back candidate this week and is one of the best value plays on the slate.

